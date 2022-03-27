The Emporia Gazette
Family Promise of the Flint Hills held a 5K Fun Run Saturday.
The run raised funds to support and provide resources to families in the Emporia area who are experiencing homelessness.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills, which officially opened in September, has been operating under a “hotel model” since that time, meaning families who enter the program have been housed in hotels rather than a static shelter site. Executive Director Jessica Corpening told The Gazette earlier this month that the organization is seeking a static site that will house both the shelter and staff offices.
Corpening said that Family Promise of the Flint Hills is implementing two new programs to better serve its families. Both programs have received grants from the Jones Testamentary Fund.
The second program is a stabilization program to help graduates of the Family Promise shelter program stay on track.
For more information on Family Promise of the Flint Hills follow @familypromiseoftheflinthills2019 on Facebook or visit https://www.familypromiseoftheflinthillsks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.