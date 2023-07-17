The No Coast Film Festival is preparing for its fifth year of bringing a cornucopia of the best in short film and filmmakers to Emporia.
This year’s festival is set for Aug. 25-27 at the Emporia Granada Theatre and will feature 71 films — ranging from family-friendly films and documentaries to comedy and dramas — from filmmakers all around the world.
“We have a little bit of something for everyone,” Assistant Director Rosalie Krenger said. “We have a family-friendly block which is fine to bring your kids to and it’s got some really great animation and it’s also got one that’s kinda spooky like a ‘Goosebumps’ or ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ sort of kids’ scary short. Then we’ve got a lot of drama, comedy, documentary, and a bit more adult-oriented things later in the evening.”
The blocks are relatively new this year, with past years focusing mainly on separating the films into comedies and dramas. This year, film aficionados will be able to view the short films among others of the same genre.
“Last year we started to break it up by genre, like comedy and drama, but we had tried in the past to sort of have two hours of comedy, two hours of drama, two hours of documentary and this year we decided to step away from that and we just took films based on their merit entirely,” Krenger said. “So this year, for example, we have two drama blocks, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, just because that was the strongest category that we saw this year. We think that it’ll help people who might want to just come watch some lighthearted stuff, they can just go to the comedy block. If you just want to bring your kids and head out for the day you can come to just the family-friendly block. Or if you’re in the mood for a little bit more adult-oriented comedy or more intense horror things, those will be in the evening in our after-dark block.”
This year also marks the fifth anniversary of the No Coast Film Festival — culminating five years of growth for the grassroots organization.
“It kind of got away from us,” Krenger said. “It started as just sort of a group of friends and we were talking about the theatre here in town and how great it is and it would be wonderful to do a film festival there. We’re all film buffs and then we decided to just sort of focus on short films because you can get a lot of story and a lot of emotional impact and we could showcase more stories for the people of Emporia in a shorter amount of time.”
Starting with around 30 submissions in its first year, the festival has grown to include filmmakers from Hollywood, New York, Australia and more that come to see their films on the screen in Emporia.
“It’s been really heartening to see the people of Emporia come out and support it because we all do this voluntarily,” Krenger added. “None of us get paid for it. It’s all just something that we do because we want to have cool stuff in our town to do and we want to bring revenue into town and we like this town, we want to share it with the world. So it’s been really encouraging to see the support that has come from it since this is just sort of a labor of love, I guess you could say.”
While the festival is completely free to attend, it is not free to put on. Those who want to help support NCFF are welcome to donate or purchase VIP tickets.
“If people buy VIP tickets, they are $50 and with that you get the VIP seating and a t-shirt, a swag bag and you get to come to our VIP mixer and meet the filmmakers and hang out with them. We provide food and drinks at that mixer, so you actually get a lot of value for it,” Krenger said. “... There’s a donate section on our website. They can donate through the Emporia Community Foundation or they can set up a recurring $10 a month donation that we call a sustaining donation. In a few months, we’re going to be taking part in Emporia Match Day, so if they would like to hold onto their checks and help us during that time that would also be really helpful.”
NCFF will also be teaming up with the Halfway to Everywhere music festival this year for a music video festival.
Halfway to Everywhere organizer Hank Osterhout said the collaboration dates back to 2019, when the two festivals were held on the same weekend.
“I thought it was a really cool partnership because it sort of added an extra arts discipline to the mix which is what Halfway to Everywhere is all about,” Osterhout said. “We had the visual arts and music but then we also were able to encapsulate film into that and I think that the setup was really cool because it’s really hot in late August, early September and to have an air-conditioned, indoor place for patrons to go take respite and watch some films I thought was really cool.”
Osterhout said adding music videos to Halfway to Everywhere just made sense, as the two art disciplines often overlap.
“My whole point in life is to stimulate the arts and to inspire and influence people to get more active and involved. The film industry and the music industry are pretty parallel to one another. They both involve a lot of the same types of professional jobs, same types of funding, kind of a very similar careers and oftentimes you sort of see a lot of the audio people will get into the film world and a lot of the film people will get into the concert world and so it just makes sense to me,” he said. “Clearly we’ve sort of broken that threshold and I feel that now people have kind of seen what all of us weird artists are talking about and understand what it means and have a better grasp of how they can participate. While we’re not where we need to be in regards to the arts, and in our culture in Emporia and in the state of Kansas as a whole, I think that we’ve taken these great big steps and [No Coast Film Festival] and Halfway to Everywhere are two of those things that have really created a platform for that.”
According to Krenger, the music videos will range from animated videos to concert videos to a video submitted by video game developer and composer Toby Fox, who wrote music for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
“They submitted their music video to us, which I thought was actually really cool,” Krenger said. “We’ve also got some local people and people from all over it seems.”
The submission period for music videos will close on Aug. 15. Submission fee assistance may be available by emailing info@nocoastfilmfest.com.
To learn more about No Coast Film Festival, donate or purchase tickets, submit your music video or to see a full lineup of this year’s festival films, visit https://www.nocoastfilmfest.com.
