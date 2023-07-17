The No Coast Film Festival is preparing for its fifth year of bringing a cornucopia of the best in short film and filmmakers to Emporia.

This year’s festival is set for Aug. 25-27 at the Emporia Granada Theatre and will feature 71 films — ranging from family-friendly films and documentaries to comedy and dramas — from filmmakers all around the world.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.