Rebecca Snyder

Rebecca Snyder

 Kari Hess/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia volleyball team defeated Ottawa in four sets in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Ottawa won the first set, 23-25. But Emporia would go on to win three in a row, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 to secure the win.

