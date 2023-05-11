The Emporia High School girls soccer team battled back from behind but ultimately lost in overtime to Topeka High on Thursday night, 3-2.
“We asked the girls before the game if they were going to find it in themselves to show up against a tough team, and they did that for most of the game,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “They gave themselves a chance and I’m proud of their progress throughout the season, for sure.”
The Trojans scored the first two goals and led 2-0 at the half, but Emporia answered with two in the second half. Emeil Bennett scored with 31:13 to play to make it a one-goal game and Karah Cooper netted the equalizer with 15:30 in regulation.
Topeka scored the game-winner in overtime on a header off a shot that deflected off the crossbar.
Macias felt this was a game they could have won if they opened the game strong, but he’s proud of how they battled back.
“I think we came out too flat,” Macias said. “If we played the first half like we did the second half, that game is ours. The good thing is they found a different gear in the second half that they now know they have.”
Emporia (6-7-1) will wrap up the regular season when it hosts Circle on Friday night at 6:15 p.m. It will be another tough matchup for the Lady Spartans.
“They’re similar to [Topeka High],” Macias said. “They have a really good midfielder and a forward that’s been finishing all year, so we’ll have to shut those girls down, play our game and find a way to get over the hump and win these close games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.