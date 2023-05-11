Emeil Bennett

Emeil Bennett gets a free kick against Topeka High on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls soccer team battled back from behind but ultimately lost in overtime to Topeka High on Thursday night, 3-2.

“We asked the girls before the game if they were going to find it in themselves to show up against a tough team, and they did that for most of the game,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “They gave themselves a chance and I’m proud of their progress throughout the season, for sure.”

