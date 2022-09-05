Drought map - 9.5.22

The brown area on this map, including Emporia reflects areas in moderate drought. Orange sections are in severe drought, while yellow areas are abnormally dry.

 Courtesy Drought.gov

Cookouts on Labor Day, or even a bit later, should be no problem in the Emporia area. As long as you're careful with fire.

Sunshine and pleasant weather is expected every day this week. The only thing affecting that could be patchy fog in the Flint Hills Monday night and Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to about one mile.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.