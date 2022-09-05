Cookouts on Labor Day, or even a bit later, should be no problem in the Emporia area. As long as you're careful with fire.
Sunshine and pleasant weather is expected every day this week. The only thing affecting that could be patchy fog in the Flint Hills Monday night and Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to about one mile.
The slight chance of weekend showers never happened in Emporia, and the forecast this week calls for none. But enough rain fell in recent days to move more of Lyon County out of drought.
The federal Drought Minor now estimates about 54% of the county is in “moderate drought,” down from 84% in the prior week.
A bit of the southern edge, or about 1.1%, still is considered in a worsened “severe drought.”
Chase County conditions are improving as well. About 64% of the county now is in moderate drought, as opposed to 100% in recent weeks.
But 83% of Greenwood County still is considered in severe drought.
