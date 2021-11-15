After an unusually wet October, Emporia has been dry through the first half of November. This week is unlikely to change that.
The National Weather Service shows a 20-percent chance for drizzle or rain early Wednesday, as a cold front moves through. Otherwise, the seven-day forecast is rain-free.
November is traditionally one of the drier months of the year in Lyon County. The area normally receives 1.27 inches of precipitation. The total this month stands at 0.32 inches.
Gusty winds Monday and Tuesday should be warm, with high temperatures expected between 70-75 degrees. A chilly north wind will follow the front, with more seasonal highs in the 50s.
