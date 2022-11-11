Three area schools remain in the football postseason, and this week’s matchups should prove to be exciting ones. It’s the time of year when all contests are a challenge. Olpe High School meets Centralia High School away, Chase County High School hosts Little River High School, and Lebo High School heads to Canton to play Galva High School.
Olpe (8-2) vs. Centralia (10-0)
The Eagles travel to Centralia’s John Riggins Avenue in what should be a competitive Class 1A matchup. The Centralia Panthers have run and passed the ball effectively from the single wing this season. Quarterback Trenton Talley leads the way and is the key to the offense. He ran for nearly 180 yards and two scores last Friday against Jeff County North. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Chase County (9-1) vs. Little River (9-1)
The Bulldogs take on the Little River Redskins Friday at home. The 8-man Division I battle will test Chase County. The Redskins defeated Madison High School in the state regional playoff last week, 60-14, and after a season-opening loss to Galva, 66-36, have been on a roll. The Little River trio of quarterback Rylan Konen, running back Braxton Lafferty and fullback Grant Stephens is dangerous on both sides of the ball.
“I knew going in we needed to play extremely well to beat them,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian in this newspaper last weekend. “They are one of the best-coached teams in the state.”
Like Madison before them, the Bulldogs will have to contend with Lafferty’s rushing ability. He averaged 14 yards per carry against Madison and scored six TDs. The Eagles also have decent size up front. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Lebo (8-2) vs. Galva (10-0)
The Wolves head to Canton to face Galva High School in an 8-man Division II sectional battle. The Galva Eagles have a few offensive monsters that Lebo will have to contain.
Galva fortified its roster during the offseason by adding Jett Vincent, a transfer from Wheatland-Grinnell, who has scholarship offers from Colorado State and North Dakota. Vincent was the 8-man Division II defensive player of the year in 2021. However, he brings it on both sides of the ball. A defensive back with ballhawk sensibilities, he’s picked off six passes this season. Listed as a receiver, he’s used more as a runner, rushing for 693 yards on 52 carries with 12 TDs.
Quarterback Garrett Maltbie has thrown 24 touchdowns and zero interceptions on 97 pass attempts (1316 total yards). His primary target is receiver Cason Mastre who has hauled in 17 TDS and caught 37 passes for 805 yards. Defensively, 6-foot-3 end TJ Koehn has notched 14.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, one interception and five fumble recoveries. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
