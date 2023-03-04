The Emporia High School boys basketball team saw its season come to an end against Andover in the sub-state final on Saturday night, 55-29.
The second-seeded Trojans proved to be too much for Emporia and they came out fast, beginning the game with a 9-0 run. Parker Leeds ended the scoring drought with an old-fashioned 3-point play and Sheldon Stewart hit a 3-pointer as Emporia trailed 14-6 after the first eight minutes.
The Andover defense held the Spartans to just five points in the second quarter. King hit a pair of free throws to begin the scoring and River Peters hit a basket after Andover went 1-of-2 from the line. The Trojans went on a 7-0 scoring run before Stewart hit a free throw at the end of the frame as Emporia went into the locker room trailing 22-11.
Andover came out of the break quickly, going on a 14-2 run to extend its lead to 34-13. Emporia scored 11 in the third quarter but was unable to get the deficit to less than 13 points the rest of the way as Andover outscored the Spartans 18-7 in the final quarter.
Jalyn King led Emporia with 10 points with eight coming in the second half. Leeds added seven points for the Spartans.
Emporia ends its season with a 15-6 record just a year after winning four games.
