The Camp Alexander Board of Directors celebrated a successful year of camp amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during its annual meeting Thursday evening.
"We're very excited, we are thrilled," said board president Annette Legako. "Last year's report was so short because we did not have a summer camp, we did not really have many rentals. ... To be able to see all those pictures and all those kids that we served is a good feeling. That's what we all want to see."
Legako said hosted 164 unique campers between the ages of 6-12 in 2020 and 476 enrollments total. They gave out a totall of 84 scholarships to campers. Camp sessions ran for nine weeks at half capacity — or 60 campers per week.
She said planning for 2022's session will commence at the end of January and information on registrations will come out in a couple months.
Program Director Juan Ramirez said planning for this year will be less intimidating, now that they successfully held camp during the pandemic.
"We're hopeful to have it somewhat normal and to be able to increase our numbers," he said. "Everywork works together so well with our team, that's what makes it possible. It's not one of us that makes this more possible than the others, it's a team."
Steve Blocker, who's on the summer camp committee, said he feels Camp Alexander is a special place.
"It's got great biking trails and hiking trails," he said. "I know we've taken our little boy out there and it's just a great spot to get some exercise. It's really exclusive, I think, to the Emporia community. Those trails are a fantastic place for people to just get out there into nature."
The public is always welcome to come out and use the camp's trails.
"Not everyone knows that," Legako added. "People are welcome to go out there and do that."
Emporia Community Foundation executive director Becky Nurnberg praised the board for Camp Alexander's contributions to the community.
"Camp Alexander does such wonderful things for the kids in the community and we're glad to work with you on your programs," she said.
The board also discussed a new building that is planned near the pond. So far there's no set timeline, but board members seemed excited about the project. They are also preparing for the annual presentation to United Way of the Flint Hills for grant funding.
For more information on Camp Alexander, visit www.campalexander.org.
