Jordan Williams

Emporia State's Jordan Williams

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State football team will have its annual spring game on Jones Field at Welch Stadium on Saturday.

The current Hornets will take the field beginning at 3 p.m. The 2022 seniors will receive their Live United Bowl rings at halftime. The 2023 recruiting class will also be recognized.

