The Emporia State football team will have its annual spring game on Jones Field at Welch Stadium on Saturday.
The current Hornets will take the field beginning at 3 p.m. The 2022 seniors will receive their Live United Bowl rings at halftime. The 2023 recruiting class will also be recognized.
Head coach Garin Higgins wants his players to have fun and compete, but he wants to have all his guys ready to go come the fall.
“This will be our 15th practice,” Higgins said. “I want them to go out there and have fun. I hope we execute well because I am competitive but I want to have all my weapons ready in the fall.”
The festivities will start at 2 p.m. with the Legends Game, which will pit former Hornet players against each other in a flag football game.
Emporia State will unveil the Steve Henry Award in between the games, which is given each year to the Hornet football player that most exemplifies how Steve Henry led his life. Those characteristics include being a leader and positive role model both on and off the field, being selfless and humble, performing service to the community and displaying high character.
The springtime is an opportunity for some younger players to show they are ready to contribute in the fall. Higgins said he has seen a few guys show that this spring.
“Our younger guys have taken steps and some of them have shown that we can depend on them next fall,” Higgins said. “That’s one thing that you’re looking for in the spring and it’s also important to see how your veterans are taking on leadership roles and we want to make sure our guys are competing well.”
Emporia State went 9-3 last season and won the Live United Bowl over Southeastern Oklahoma. The Hornets will return 15 starters including quarterback Braden Gleason and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.
Gleason said everyone is using this time as an opportunity to get better for the fall.
“It’s really just giving some guys an opportunity to see if they’re going to be able to help us in the fall,” Gleason said. “This is their shot to get better and take advantage of the opportunity. It’s also a chance for us to make each other better. Going against our defense every day is going to make me better and our defense going up against our offense with the way we play makes them better too.”
Higgins wants to see his players be competitive while keeping everyone upright. It can sometimes be a challenge for the younger players who are trying to show they are ready to not hit anybody.
“One of the terms we use a lot here is we want to be competitive but not combative with our players,” Higgins said. “It can be hard because there are guys that are trying to earn a job on the defensive side of the ball and they’re taught to play hard. Everyone wants to get out of spring ball healthy, so we need to do a good job of balancing that.”
“It’s kind of hard on defense because we’re always preaching effort and getting to the ball,” Williams added. “It’s kind of hard to stop your momentum, but we don’t want to hurt our teammates because we’re going to need them during the season.”
At the end of the day, Gleason is looking forward to going out and having fun in what will be his final spring game.
“I’m just looking to have fun,” Gleason said. “It’s my last one and I just want to enjoy it.”
