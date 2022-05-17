Emporia has a history of sometimes being an aromatic place. But what some people smelled Friday was simply too much.
One post on Facebook called it a “really bad sewage smell” near West 12th Avenue and Walnut. The city manager sniffed it, too.
“I walked into a meeting at the Chamber [of Commerce] on Friday morning, and I could notice the smell,” Trey Cocking said Sunday.
The city sewage treatment plant is in southeast Emporia, as is what Cocking calls “most of our smellier industrial plant stuff.” He blames last week’s foul odor in town in part on a “fairly rare” wind shift.
“We had a prevailing southeast wind, especially Thursday and Friday,” he explained. “Typically, we have a southwest wind, which means we avoid a lot of smells.” They would drift in the general direction of Reading.
An odor in parts of Emporia is not an unusual thing. People with long memories may remember when the current high school was new and the IBP plant was next door.
But Cocking’s comments indicated there’s also an issue with biosolids, which remain after water is processed at the sewage treatment plant.
“We press them through a belt press. After that, they go out to drying beds,” Cocking said.
Once the biosolids are dry, area farmers use them for animal feed or ethanol. Cocking assured the waste is not used to grow food for human consumption.
But a relatively wet May has not helped with the drying process.
“We’ve had a difficult time getting the biosolids out of there,” Cocking said. “It slows down the amount of time” for drying.
So while some Lyon County farmers may long for more rain, Cocking is rooting for sunshine. And probably a more favorable breeze.
“If we get a dry week or two, hopefully we can get most of it hauled out,” Cocking said.
