The Emporia Spartan summer baseball program will begin its schedule tonight in Andover.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz is hoping the team picks up with the development he saw towards the end of the high school season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia Spartan summer baseball program will begin its schedule tonight in Andover.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz is hoping the team picks up with the development he saw towards the end of the high school season.
“The summer is about developing our guys, but also just continuing where we left off from the high school season,” Markowitz said. “I thought every single one of our guys had shown growth throughout the season and now they're able to continue to grow and kind of exceed where they’re at coming into the summer. We will play a lot of games in a short amount of time, so I think that's good for them and it'll give some guys a chance to play some different positions and get some playing time.”
The Spartan roster consists mostly of guys who were freshmen or sophomores in high school this past year and played on the JV team, but there will be some varsity guys sprinkled in. Some kids also have other things they are doing throughout the summer, so there may not be a full roster for each day. But the important thing is everyone gets their chance to play.
“It's a mixture of our JV guys and some of those varsity guys,” Markowitz said. “Some guys play on another team on the weekends or are playing some basketball, so we'll have a mixture of different guys at a lot of the games. I think when we have everybody there, we should have a pretty strong showing and those other days, it's just a really good opportunity for guys to get a chance to play some different positions and grow as a player.”
Emporia will play a doubleheader in Andover tonight before hosting the Sam Ellis Tournament at Soden’s Grove over the weekend beginning on Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.