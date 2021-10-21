Advance voting in the Lyon County election has slowed since last weekend's kickoff.
Michelle Meyer with the Lyon County Clerk's Office said Thursday afternoon that 236 people had voted so far.
Since 139 people marked ballots at the fairgrounds last Saturday, that means fewer than 100 additional votes have come in.
The Lyon County Clerk's office in downtown Emporia is the only place to vote early, unless you choose to vote by mail. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Tuesday, to ensure they reach the clerk by Election Day.
Early voting will close across Kansas at 12:00 noon Monday, November 1, the eve of Election Day.
This year's Lyon County ballot includes three Emporia City Commission seats, three Emporia school board positions and whether to renew the county sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.