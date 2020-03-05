This information comes from a very reliable source. It concerns a triple resurrection.
The death warrant was processed and it was only a matter of time. Dr. EL Barnhart, the VP of Fiscal Affairs at Kansas State Teachers College, had scheduled that one of the buildings on his campus would be razed. It was indeed one of the oldest buildings, and was the oldest in the dormitory system at KSTC.
At this very same time, another building was scheduled to be destroyed on the campus. The other building was the old education building that stood between Beach Music Hall and King Hall.
Without the actions of a committee, which is almost non-existent at places of higher ed, a group of dormitory employees clandestinely, and without much fanfare, went about their resurrection mission. This group went off from another residence hall and salvaged everything that they could out of the Old Education building before it was razed.
Their intent was to take the usable gear from the education building and re-install it into Abigail Morse Hall. These “raiders” were so meticulous and thorough that the higher-ups, in fact, told them to stop, for fear that the company that was going to raze the education building would complain that much of its “salvage value” was being removed. (They, in fact, never complained).
Everything from newer breaker boxes, pipes, radiators, toilets, doors, door closers, door hardware and locks and other gear was salvaged.
To the surprise of some, the old lady (Abigail Morse) was brought back to life. This was actually a boon to the dormitory system (shocking old term for a “residence hall,”) because there were no bonds to pay off for this building and the funds from it were all available to use anywhere else in the dormitory system.
The above was the first resurrection.
But then it happened again. The grim reapers of “change and destruction” removed Abigail Morse Hall’s name from the records. For about 20 or more years, this grand old lady was “officially” called North Central Morse Hall. What a tragedy for what was once the jewel of the system — which had a grand lobby and even two fireplaces. And the stalwarts of this ship were the House Mothers; whose Captain was Mother Kirk that ran Morse Hall. Other house mothers included Mother T (Thogmartin), Mother Everest, Mother Swartz, Mother Benny and others.
What a history this dorm had. Some may think that Wooster Lake is just a lake. Far from it. A famous black man here in Emporia built Wooster Lake with his mules and drag slips.
Burt Rich, was the contractor for the lake. It was to provide Abigail Morse water for fire protection; so the fire engines had a source of water. For those of you that think that the bridge over Wooster Lake is just a bridge, you are in error. The bridge was, and still is, a steam tunnel that provides steam to heat Abigail and Central from the Power House. Mr. Rich built the lake because when Abigail was built, it was outside the city’s mains that would provide enough water to fight fires in the building.
William Davidson was the long-time director of housing for the dormitory system. At one time, there were as many as 2,000-plus residents in the system. Some of the excess residents were housed in the TV rooms, lounges, the Ranch House Motel and several vacant fraternity and sorority houses in town when we had surplus students and KSTC was growing.
I have it from a reliable source that Mr. Davidson felt it was a shame to see a building with the history of Abigail Morse Hall have its name hidden from the public.
About the time that this occurred, the House Mothers were removed; which was another move to become modern. Good thing, because those who knew Mother Kirk knew that lady would go right to the Governor’s office to raise hell from such actions.
But there was another resurrection being fomented.
Here comes the second resurrection.
Another unnamed person would routinely lodge a concern about where the only building, at the time, named after a lady had gone? But this person was regularly told that the name “North Central” was on all of the present documents from the housing contract — from the regents documents to all the newer architectural records. So, there was just no way to change it back.
Then the plot thickens to result in the second resurrection.
This same person who voiced a concern just so happened to be in charge of North Central (AKA: Abigail Morse) Hall’s maintenance. When it came time to install a pair of new doors on the east and west main entrances of the building, a clandestine conversation took place.
This secret conversation was to instruct Mr. Steve Jones of Manko Windows and Doors to sand blast the name “Abigail Morse Hall” into the upper glass domes of both new doors. And they were to use old-fashioned letters, typical of the time.
Once these doors were fully installed with the proper name of the building clearly shown, the jig was up. One of the architects who insisted to keep the old name was shocked that this had happened and asked who did it?
But it was too late and the doors remained, thus the second resurrection.
And now the third resurrection of the grand old lady is going to shine again.
Thanks to President Allison Garrett for seeing what a great building Abigail was; and that it should never be torn down. Plus the fact that President Garrett led the effort for its present restoration; I am certain that many are thankful.
Mother Kirk is most likely at the front of the line to thank President Garrett for this last resurrection.
Now, if someone would finally realize that there is another grand relic of the past that was even more vital to the institution? That was, and still could be, the name Kansas State Teachers College.
I have been fortunate to travel the world where I have witnessed a constant. When I tell folks that I worked at Emporia State University, I get a totally blank stare. But when I say that it was once called Kansas State Teachers College, I often have seen a clear recognition of the name.
For those who might not think that this was important, just take a look at when ESU was the largest “regional” regents four-year institution. Is it just a coincidence that about the time of its KSTC removal was also the time that Emporia State began its long descent to what is now the smallest regional institution?
And, perhaps, another important fact is that none of the promises of what a name change would deliver has come about. The most disappointing of those promises broken is the fact that Kansas State University got a PhD in Education instead of KSTC. How sad; and I feel that they knew that the demise of KSTC would greatly support KSU to become the largest generator of majors with an education background in the State of Kansas now.
And another thing, has anyone seen President Plumb’s picture that belonged for so many decades in Plumb Hall?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.