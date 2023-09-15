The Emporia High School football team hosted Salina Central at Welch Stadium on Friday night. Keep it here for live updates throughout the night.
1st quarter: Salina Central 19, Emporia 0. Salina Central got the ball to start the game and after a conversion on fourth down, opened the scoring on a 36-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 8:36 to play. Emporia turned the ball over on downs on its first possession and the Mustangs answered on the first play with a 50-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was missed off the left upright as Salina Central took a 13-0 lead with 6:09 to play.
The ensuing kickoff was a short one and was recovered by the Mustangs, who once again scored on the first play with a 29-yard touchdown pass with 5:56 to play. The two-point conversion failed as Salina Central extended its lead to 19-0.
2nd quarter: Salina Central 39, Emporia 6. Emporia was driving heading into the second quarter, having the ball at the eight-yard line. But an unsportsmanlike penalty cost them 15 yards and a bad snap set them back to midfield, forcing them to punt. Both teams traded punts before the Mustangs broke a big touchdown run, going for 56 yards to make it 25-0 with 5:39 to play.
The Spartans got on the scoreboard on a two-yard pass from Sheldon Stewart to running back Rylan Crowell with 1:45 to play. The two-point conversion was no good. The Mustangs responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass plus the two-point conversion with 58 seconds left in the half. Stewart then fumbled the ball on the first play of Emporia's next drive and the Mustangs recovered, setting up another touchdown to make it 39-6 with 37 seconds left.
3rd quarter: Salina Central 39, Emporia 6. Emporia received the ball to open the second half and both teams turned the ball over on downs on their first possessions. The Spartans then went for it on fourth and long and Stewart threw an interception. Salina Central was driving as the quarter came to an end.
4th quarter: The Mustangs opened the fourth quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 46-6 just four second into the period. Both teams then traded punts. The Spartans then got on the board when Stewart connected with Cooper Rech for a touchdown to make it 46-13 with 6:28 left.
