The Emporia High School girls soccer team picked up its second win of the season on Thursday, a 6-0 shutout victory over Chanute.
Katie Smart recorded a hat trick for the Lady Spartans, which also received goals from Emeil Bennett, Addison Marshall and Karla Morales.
“The girls played well today,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “It was good to see some well-organized play. We still have a lot to work on to complete the puzzle of finishing goals as we had many wasted opportunities, but I know this young team will put it together. I am happy for the team on the win.”
Emporia (2-4-1) will be at Manhattan on Tuesday, April 11 with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
