Emeil Bennett

Emeil Bennett converts a penalty kick against Wichita Southeast on April 3.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls soccer team picked up its second win of the season on Thursday, a 6-0 shutout victory over Chanute.

Katie Smart recorded a hat trick for the Lady Spartans, which also received goals from Emeil Bennett, Addison Marshall and Karla Morales.

