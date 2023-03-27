Emporia High School’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his wrestling career at The University of Central Missouri on Monday afternoon.
“This is really exciting,” Tungjaroenkul said. “I’ve been wrestling basically my whole life and to be able to pursue it into college at the DII level means a lot.”
Tungjaroenkul is a two-time Class 5A state champion and the first Emporia wrestler to go back-to-back in 23 years. He mentioned the connection he has with head coach Cody Garcia and the new wrestling facilities as reasons for his decision.
“They just got a new wrestling room and I’ve seen the coach before at a couple of Baker [University] camps that I’ve been to,” Tungjaroenkul said. “I know how he feels about wrestling and that he’s a really good technician. When I went to see the college, I saw how the community has helped fund wrestling and I knew it would be a good fit for me.”
Emporia head coach Brook Medrano believes Tungjaroenkul is a great fit for the Central Missouri program and thinks he will make an immediate impact.
“I think it’s a great fit,” Medrano said. “Central Missouri is a good, up-and-coming program. Cody Garcia is a great coach who is a Kansas guy and is bringing a lot of Kansas kids there. I’m really excited to see him continue with wrestling and doing great things at the collegiate level. I think he’s going to make an impact early once he gets there and it’s not too far from home, so I’m looking forward to being able to watch him.”
