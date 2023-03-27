Xerarch Tungjaroenkul signs NLI

Emporia’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul signs his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at The University of Central Missouri on Monday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Emporia High School’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his wrestling career at The University of Central Missouri on Monday afternoon.

“This is really exciting,” Tungjaroenkul said. “I’ve been wrestling basically my whole life and to be able to pursue it into college at the DII level means a lot.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.