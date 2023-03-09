OLPE — The Olpe Eagles head to Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena this week to stake their claim as a state champion three-peater.
But first, they have some business to attend to Thursday afternoon. Olpe will have to topple the Centralia Panthers.
“We play Centralia, which obviously, we’ve played them in football this year and played them in football many times there the last few years,” said Olpe boys basketball head coach Chris Schmidt. “We did play Centralia once in basketball a while back. But we know what they’re like. They’re very similar to us. Their community is the same as ours. Kids are going to show up. They’re going to play hard. They do fundamentals well.”
The 1A Division I bracket is encumbered with mines so any mistake-laden performances could be costly. The average record for teams in the bracket is 20-4.
“Macksville’s a team that we played them in the semifinals last year,” Schmidt said. “They have everybody back. South Gray, we played them in the championship the last two years (66-42 in 2022 and 54-47 in 2021). They’re just traditionally a strong team, and Coach (Mark) Applegate does a great job with that program. Clifton-Clyde’s a team that seems like they’re playing really well right now (21-2). We played the Wichita Classical team (21-2) two years ago in the first round of state at their place. And they started three sophomores that year, so I know they got a lot of experienced kids that are seniors this year. I don’t know as much about the other ones, but I’m sure they’re solid programs.”
The No. 5 seed Elyria Christian is 20-3, and the No. 7 seed La Crosse is 18-5.
Schmidt explained earlier in the year that Olpe plays a challenging regular season schedule to gain experience competing against formidable opponents that can also expose team weaknesses.
“I feel our schedule has really helped prepare us for state,” Schmidt said. “The first game of the year, we played St. Marys. They’re in 2A state. They actually knocked off Lyndon, who I thought would get there.”
Olpe’s two losses were courtesy of Lyndon and St. Marys.
“But in the long run, it showed us what we needed to get better at,” Schmidt said.
This season the Eagles faced Osage City — who made a run in 3A — and then battled Burlingame in Lyon County League play. Burlingame lost to Centralia in the final seconds of their sub-state championship contest. The Eagles also amassed a 3-0 record against Lebo this season.
Schmidt is confident about his squad’s capabilities and the support the Olpe community will provide come Thursday.
“I think we’re playing pretty good basketball right now,” he said. “We know that it’s going to be a big challenge on Thursday, but I feel these kids will go at it as hard as they can and give 100%.”
But Thursday is in the way of Saturday, and a victory in the quarterfinal will be tone-setting.
“The first game is the big game,” Schmidt said. “You win that first one, you’re going to be there through Saturday.”
