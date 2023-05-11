It will be a busy Thursday for Emporia High School athletics as five teams will be in action.
Two teams will be at home. The girls soccer team (6-6-1) will host Topeka High at 6:15 p.m. Head coach Oscar Macias is glad with how the girls have improved throughout the season.
“We’ve seen steady improvement throughout the season,” Macias said. “They believe in themselves; they have confidence so we hope to see that as we progress toward the postseason.”
The softball team (4-14) will have its senior day as it hosts Iola in a makeup doubleheader at 4 p.m. The games will be played at Trusler Sports Complex due to wet field conditions at Peter Pan Park.
Head coach Annie Rockley is looking forward to honoring the seniors.
“I’m really looking forward to sending our seniors off on a good note,” Rockley said. “Those three girls deserve to be recognized for the hard work they’ve put in and what they’ve dedicated to this program. We just want to bring our energy and just good vibes all around and hope to end on two wins here at home.”
The baseball team (2-15) will be in Wichita to take on Life Prep. Emporia is coming off a split in the Spartan Baseball Classic over the weekend and head coach Anthony Markowitz is feeling confident going in the final games.
“I just want us to continue to get better,” Markowitz said. “We had a good weekend and we just need to worry about ourselves and make sure we continue to get better so we’re playing our best baseball when it matters.”
The track and field teams will be at the Centennial League meet in Junction City.
On the boys side, senior Kyle Obermeyer performed well at league last year and is hoping to do so again.
“I’m definitely excited,” Obermeyer said. “We have some good competition coming up and it’s a good opportunity for me to PR and do more events than I usually do. I did the best at this meet last year, so I’m excited to perform there again.”
For the girls, senior Elizabeth Willhite is confident the team is in a good position to perform well.
“I think we have a really good chance if we just push ourselves,” Willhite said. “We’ve worked really hard this season and I think we’re a good team.”
The swim and dive teams will also be at the Centennial League meet, with theirs being in Topeka. It will be the last chance for the swimmers to qualify for state.
“It’s kind of that moment of the season where its super-high stress because we’re going to have to cut at least 3 ½ seconds (in the 200-free relay) to have a shot at all,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “I think we can do it, but we just haven’t put all four of their best swims together yet.”
Both divers have qualified for state and head coach Barb Clark said Jacey Stutler will be trying a new dive to see if it will be something she can add to her state list.
“We’re going to throw a new dive for Jacey, so we’ll get to see how clean it is and if we’ll use it [for state],” Clark said. “We’ll also get to practice on the state board, which is nice.”
