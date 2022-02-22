Have you ever wondered what the headlines were a century ago? So have we!
We dug through the archives of the Feb. 22, 1922 edition of The Emporia Gazette to see what Emporia and county residents of the past thought was important and any other fun headlines we could find.
And, much to our delight and surprise, the headlines from 100 years ago today are remarkably similar to ones we see today. Here are some of our favorite headlines from the paper and a small recap of each story.
Water woes
It wouldn’t be Emporia if water wasn’t a concern, it seems. In 1922, Emporia was in the midst of a historic drought, which caused city residents to ration water. An articled titled “RAIN SHAKES DROUTH: HALF INCH MOISTURE RECORDED IN EMPORIA,” The Gazette reported that a half-inch of rain fell on Feb. 22, 1922. That was “the heaviest precipitation since Sept. 26, 1921.”
“Heavier rains northwest of Emporia in the head of the Neosho River valley promised to help relieve the water shortage in Emporia,” The Gazette reported. “The wheat will be helped greatly by the moisture, the farmers say.”
The rain helped creeks in the northern part of the county rise, and “the river at Council Grove began to run” for the first time in 1922. However, no rise was noticeable at the pumping station dam.
While the city’s public utilities commissioner spent the day pumping the river between the pumping station and the Council Grove dam, but “left no order rescinding [the] 4-inch bath ruling before leaving town.”
Another article, “RAIN COMES TO RESCUE OF WHEAT CROP IN KANSAS,” shows that the drought was not unique to Emporia. And neither was the rain that fell on Feb. 22, 1922.
Interestingly, according to a separate headline, those water issues had plagued Emporia since the city’s founding in 1857.
An article entitled “Emporia’s Struggle for Water began in the Pioneer Days,” relayed the story of the city’s issues with a decent water supply.
“The consumption of water in Emporia has quadrupled in the past 44 years, while the supply has been doubled,” The Gazette reported.
The waterworks dam was raised to 10 feet in 1901 and the storage capacity above it was increased from 89 million gallons to 110 million gallons. By 1911, surveys were done to construct dams. The city improved its reservoirs and filtration plant.
But apparently, “spent only $10,000 to increase its water supply,” The Gazette said.
Some things never change.
Lions, tigers and... snakes? Oh, my!
One of our favorite stories from Feb. 22, 1922 included a Kansas State Normal School — now Emporia State Unversity — student reaching for a book, only to have a snake wrap itself around her wrist.
According to “Woman reaches for books; snake wraps around wrist,” Evelyn Garner reached for a book in the Normal YWCA room to retrieve her books. A snake wrapped around her wrist as she did so.
“Miss Garner screamed. The women in the room who were reading ran into the corridors screaming for help,” The Gazette reported. “Kenneth Agrelius caught the serpent. It was a bull snake, 2 feet long.”
“‘The serpent in Eden couldn’t have kicked up a bigger row,’ a Normal prof said. The snake must have crawled through a hole in the floor or it may have come in by the front entrance during the August session and had spent the winter in the book closet.”
We can bet that was a semester Evelyn Garner never forgot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.