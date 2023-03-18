Local gardeners crowded into the Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon to learn about the implementation, maintenance — and benefit — of native plants.
Travis Carmichael, Horticulture and Community Development Extension Agent with Lyon County K-State Research and Extension presented “Landscaping with Native Plants” at EPL Saturday afternoon, explaining the importance of native plants to the plant, animal and insect world.
By incorporating non-native plants, Carmichael said, we have caused our ecosystem to become unbalanced, which has taken its toll on native insects and natural predators. By reintroducing native plants, the need for pesticides should be eliminated.
According to Carmichael, there are two types of native gardens, informal and formal. Informal gardens have no defined beds and require very little maintenance and expense after the first year. Formal gardens are more expensive and require more upkeep, but can be better suited for city living.
Maintenance for native plants in a formal garden should also keep pollinators and native insects and animals in mind. For formal gardens, Carmichael recommends leaving your plant beds until the spring to begin clean up.
“Anything that is native, I would leave the vegetation alone until the next spring,” he said.” Once it goes dormant, don’t clean your beds off. Leave everything there. … One [reason] is, if there is any seed, that provides food to birds. The other is that our native insects like to burrow into those stalks. So native bees will bore into any of those plant stalls and winter in there, use that as a nesting source.”
For informal, weed reduction is especially important within the first year, which is why mowing patterns are encouraged. Instead of pesticides or weed killers, mow your meadow before the cool season annuals flower in the spring to a height of eight inches, then move again when vegetation reaches a foot tall.
To ensure you are actually planting native plants, Carmichael encourages gardeners to research which regions a plant is native to, and use scientific names instead of common names.
Additionally, seed mixes should be mixed and purchased locally, ideally from a supplier within 200 miles, to reduce the likelihood that a species not native to Kansas makes its way in.
“The reason is, the seed that is collected and it might be the same seed, but if you buy it from Oregon, all of our seed here and produced locally are more adapted to our climate versus what is grown in Oregon,” he said.
Native plants include perennials, such as common milkweed, blue false indigo and Missouri evening primrose; trees, such as the service berry and shrubs, such as the fragrant sumac.
The Emporia Public Library is hosting a Seed Swap event for local gardeners to plan their gardens and swap seeds with others April 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the library, 110 E. 6th Ave.
To learn more about native gardening, reach out to Carmichael at 620-341-3220 or trcarmic@ksu.edu.
