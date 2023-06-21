CASA of the Flint Hills celebrated its volunteers and welcomed new members Wednesday evening at the Clint Bowyer Community Building.
The event, hosted in collaboration with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (HOTT), featured performances by Raíces Hispanas Grupo Folclórico, along with food and a raffle.
According to SOS, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are adults that advocate for the best interests of child victims of abuse, neglect, and human trafficking who are involved in the court system. CASAs help uncover facts in cases of child abuse, neglect, human trafficking, and/or custody disputes.
“It’s a free training that we give. We help these people learn about what these kids are going through and when they get put in the system, we will have that advocate stand up for them in court,” Corina Sanchez, CASA of the Flint Hills director, said. “We are a third party. We are not paid. We interview everyone that is involved in the case; the mother, the father, the kids, lawyers, the St. Francis workers, whoever is involved in the case. We find out information, put it in a court report and make recommendations based on what we find that the child needs, that is in the best interest for them.”
The volunteers also remain as the child’s advocate until the child finds permanency, regardless of where the child might be placed. This gives the child a consistent adult in their lives and brings continuity and case knowledge to the case, which is sometimes lost due to turnover in service providers.
Currently, Sanchez said, CASA has 30 volunteers, however many more are needed to meet the needs of children in the community.
“We are still not hitting everyone that needs us,” Sanchez said. “... There are a lot of kids out there that don’t have CASAs and don’t have that advocate.”
Jacob Stutzman, an almost five-year volunteer with CASA of the Flint Hills, joined the organization after a former student and a friend both introduced him to its work. Due to the nature of CASAs work, Stutzman said he has only taken two cases in his years-long time as a volunteer.
“We can actually be with a case or kids for quite awhile,” he said. “ … The first one, I got in December of 2018 and those kids were adopted in August of 2021, so I was with them that whole time. I picked up the case that I am on now in June of 2021.”
Stutzman said the work is hard, especially when dealing with navigating the system. However, the work is equally important.
“These are kids that are in need and the child welfare system is kind of a big, ugly machine sometimes,” he said. “What we can do is sometimes make big changes, make big recommendations and sometimes we can make small changes and nudge it in the right direction day to day and take care of little needs.”
In his first case, Stutzman said he didn’t think there was anything he could do the change the ultimate outcome, as a relationship with the children’s biological parents was impossible. However, at the end of the case, Stutzman said the children were adopted by a “fantastic” foster family.
“I couldn’t change that outcome, but I could do little things, like help ensure sibling visits that ensured that their relationship with a sibling that was placed elsewhere, continued,” he said.
According to SOS, children who have had a CASA are more likely to attend college, less likely to become parents of children in the foster care system, less likely to re-enter foster care themselves, and more likely to be prepared for adulthood.
But none of that is possible without volunteers.
“Come volunteer. Come do it,” Stutzman said. “... It’s hard work and its not for everybody but if you want to form those relationships with kids, if you want to work with people who are supportive, if you want to do good work that nobody else can do, this is a way to do that and to give back to the community and help kids who are most in need of help.”
Sanchez said the event was just a small way to pay back what volunteers do for children in need.
“I wish we could do so much more, because we know they are not getting paid for what they do. They are giving their time and their energy,” she said. “We had 9,000 of work that these volunteers put in every year. They deserve as much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.