In 2002, 17 years ago, an in-law asked my wife and I if we would like a “Yorkie” puppy.
She was my brother-in law’s, mother-in law. She was visiting from New Mexico, and her female “Yorkie” had just had a litter. We said yes, and she made us a gift of what was the sweetest dog we ever owned. We named her “Lilly.”
Full grown she was only 4.5 pounds. We spoiled her and she returned the favor with unlimited love. My procrastination knows no limits. So when it was time to spay her at 6 months of age, I was most likely playing some sport, hunting or fishing. I was also trying to get to every event my four children were involved in. We suffered through her heat cycle and I planned to spay her in 4 months. But, many of my friends and family got to know “Lilly” and began to ask if I would breed her. She could melt the heart of the toughest dog hater and was excellent with children.
I began to look at my database on my computer, and searched for unneutered male Yorkies. It happened that a very good client and friend had a nice male about the same size as “Lilly.” I gave them a call, and they were excited to hear I wanted to breed her. Their request for a stud fee was the pick of the litter. That is fairly common, so we struck a deal.
We put them together in my office after hours, and they were locked up in just a few minutes. The term used for dogs when they are mating. We bred them twice, and waited to see if she settled. She did, and I began to plan on the litter being born 63 days after the mating. That is the gestation period for dogs.
I built a nice whelping box for her to deliver in, and she took right to it. I fully expected her to use it. As the time approached, I began going home for lunch to check on her. She would be in the box nesting most days. But on the 63rd day, I went home and she was nowhere I looked. Then I heard the tiny cry of newborn puppies. She had gone into the closet of our spare bedroom. There, my wife had her wedding dress and veil hanging in a special plastic bag. “Lilly” had chewed the bag open, pulled out the train and veil, made a nest and delivered four puppies on them. Needless to say, none of our three girls asked to ever use that dress in their weddings.
All the pups went to good homes and once again I planned on spaying her. But as new owners showed off their pups, I began to be inundated with calls asking if I was going to breed her again, and if they could get on a list for a puppy. The major problem with that was her little male counterpart had moved away along with his owners.
I was about to give up looking for a male when a good friend brought her male Yorkie in. His name was “Max.” He was just over three pounds. He was named appropriately because everything he did was at maximum speed. He was like a firecracker with legs. We decided to try and breed them.
When the time came in her cycle to try, we put them together in my office, just like I had done before. “Lilly” stood perfectly still as you hope the female would. “Max” on the other hand went crazy. He tried to mount her side, her head, her legs, he would hump the air till he passed out. It was comical, but frustrating. He would exhaust himself, but never actually did breed her.
We tried and failed to hand bred them. You couldn’t hold him still or help him. We tried five days in a row and used every trick I knew unsuccessfully. On day six, about the last day she would accept a male, it was the same story. They were both too exhausted to stand.
Now, in my office I had a yellow Lazy Boy recliner. I bought it one day at a sale for 5 bucks. Yes, I’m that cheap, and it looked like I saved it from the dump. But I liked it cause it fit me. It was 5 bucks because of the hideous yellow upholstery. I didn’t want to leave them loose in the office, so I put them both on the chair.
I left to take care of some business, and returned a few minutes later. There they were, locked up, breeding on my chair. Each day for three more days, they used my chair to produce a nice litter of pups. A year latter, same story. The yellow chair was their spot. We began to call it the “love chair.”
My plan was to breed them one more time, keep a pup or two for myself, then spay her. She died before that happened. Stepped on by my Black Lab, “Jet.”
Max made a trip to see me recently. His owner brought him down from her home in Kansas City. He had reached the age of 16. Unable to hear, see or control his functions, it was time to let him go. I wished I still had the chair, but I had given it to my brother for his apartment. So we sat him on a yellow towel in my new chair, then helped him across the rainbow bridge. It was a sad day and a heavy loss.
As a Veterinarian, my hope for all the pet owners I know, is to have at least one pet in your lifetime as loving as “Lilly” and “Max.” I have been lucky enough to have several. The ones you wish could live forever. And they do live on in our hearts and memories. My one regret is, I never took a picture of them in my chair.
