The case of an Emporia man charged with several crimes including rape will go to trial in January after a preliminary hearing found there was probable cause to do so Monday afternoon.
Brice Obermeyer, 46, was arrested in July and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious acts, rape, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, criminal restraint and stalking.
During the preliminary hearing, the victim — a woman in her early 50s — testified that she had met Obermeyer on Facebook and the two of them first went out on a date on June 8. She said that they had been to each other’s houses and saw each other every day until June 16.
On June 21, Obermeyer went on vacation and while on his trip called the victim to terminate the relationship. There was no contact after that. The victim then went on vacation with her 15-year-old son to visit family, returning July 5.
Obermeyer began sending several messages and phone calls to the victim and a different son of hers, to which neither she nor he son responded. She later sent him a long message explaining that she didn’t want contact with him.
During the early morning hours of July 6, Obermeyer sent the victim a message stating he wanted to get back together. She decided to meet with him in person at his house to explain that things had ended between them.
She said that Obermeyer was drunk and tried to kiss her. She stated that she put her hand on his chest and explained that she hadn’t come for sex but that she wanted to talk. She said Obermeyer brought up the new man the victim had begun seeing and claimed that she had promised him she wouldn’t date anyone else.
According to the victim, Obermeyer then pushed her down on his bed and tried to kiss her again. She said she kept trying to get up and reminded him that he had a dentist appointment he would be late to if he didn’t get up.
They went into the hallway, where Obermeyer allegedly pushed her up against the wall, put his hand in her pants and digitally stimulated her.
The victim said she then drove Obermeyer to his dentist appointment and agreed to go to a local restaurant to talk things over afterward. She said that she went home to change clothes first and that Obermeyer followed her inside, went into her bedroom with her and continued trying to kiss her. She stated that he exposed his penis and asked her to touch him.
They then went to the restaurant, where Obermeyer continued drinking, the victim testified. He passed out in her car on the way back to his house, where she had to help him inside.
She left his house and blocked his messages.
The following morning, July 7, the victim was preparing to leave for an appointment when her 15-year-old son testified that he saw Obermeyer’s car parked in the driveway on the family’s Ring doorbell. He came out to tell her that Obermeyer was at the house and Obermeyer was already standing in the kitchen.
The victim testified that she had accidentally left the front door unlocked after checking the mail.
According to the victim, Obermeyer was drunk again and followed her to her bedroom, where she led him so that her son wouldn’t hear their conversation. The son testified that he then went to his bedroom and didn’t see or hear anything else after that.
The victim said Obermeyer then exposed himself again and asked her to touch him. She testified that she kept telling him that she had to leave for her appointment and that he needed to leave too. Eventually, they did leave separately.
However, she said that Obermeyer continued sending messages asking when he could see her again. She said that she came up with excuses for why she couldn’t see him that night.
She stated that while she was at a different appointment, he called saying that he was on his way to her house, where her son was home alone. She also testified that he admitted he was drunk, so she called 911 to report him for drunk driving. She also tried to report the breaking and entering, but was told she would need to make a different report.
The victim said she went in to the police department to report what had happened on July 8. On the advice of the detective she spoke to, she went to Newman Regional Health to receive a sexual assault examination.
Judge Douglas P. Jones determined there was probable cause to go ahead with a trial. A felony arraignment and pretrial hearing are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022.
