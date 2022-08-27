Jennie Mitchell Kellogg. Elizabeth R. Holderman. Louise Kelly. Margaret Duguid. Rachel Allen. Ella Cole Dunlap. Bertha Dunlap Lord. Minnie Estelle Parker McCown.
Likely, those names are meaningless to even long-time Lyon County residents. But thanks to the Women’s Suffrage Cemetery Tour Friday evening, Aug. 26, Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery came alive with their stories. Led by Lyon County History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller, the tour provided a glimpse into the lives of these early activists.
Many Lyon County women were part of the suffrage movement from the late 1860s through ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
“There was no membership list,” Soller said, “but a newspaper article stated there were 150 members locally.”
Teresa Briggs, representing the League of Women Voters, brought welcome refreshments for the tour group.
The word “suffrage” comes from the Latin “suffragium”: the right or privilege of voting. However, the word “suffragette” was first popularized in Great Britain as a derogatory term for women seeking the right to vote.
In the U.S., the 1848 Declaration of Sentiment was the first document written that formalized the women’s movement. Kansas became a state in 1861, less than 15 years later. The original Kansas state constitution gave women the right to vote in local school board elections.
Kansas also introduced an amendment for both black suffrage and women’s suffrage. Influential East Coast women — from Elizabeth Cady Stanton to Susan B. Anthony and Lucretia Mott — flocked to Kansas to campaign for women’s rights.
This angered many of the prominent men in the area, like Jacob Stotler, Preston B. Plumb, and Marshall Murdock.
“I keep imagining family meals at the Plumb home,” mused Soller. “Preston Plumb, adamantly against women’s suffrage, sitting across the table from his sister Ellen Plumb, a long-time and well known supporter of women’s rights.”
Local men pushed back with the “Manhood Suffrage” movement in 1867. Still, Kansas was the first state to include women’s suffrage on the ballot that year. The results? For women’s suffrage, there were 209 “For” votes and 565 “Against.” For Black suffrage, though, the vote was 503 “For” and 273 “Against.”
By 1887, women gained the right to vote in local municipal elections in Kansas. This same year, Susanna Salter was elected mayor of Argonia, Kansas. Only men could vote in that election, though — yet she won by a landslide on a write-in!
1911 and 1912 were pinnacle years for suffrage in Kansas, which passed with only a narrow margin in 1912. Local women wholeheartedly threw themselves into the campaign movement. One thing that helped the passage was suffragists joining forces with temperance unions. In dry Kansas, that may have helped sway the outcome.
Kansas became the eighth state in the nation to ratify women’s right to vote.
At the first headstone on the tour, that of Jennie Mitchell Kellogg, Soller noted that researching the women’s grave locations was made more difficult because, in the journalism style of the day, they were referred to by their husbands’ names. For example, Jennie Mitchell Kellogg was referred to as Mrs. Lyman Kellogg.
Jennie’s husband was the first president of the Kansas State Normal School. It was a second marriage for both of them, and she was nine years his junior. Jennie studied law under Lyman’s tutelage, becoming the first woman to practice law before the Kansas Supreme Court. In 1888, she became Kansas Assistant Attorney General.
Elizabeth R. Holderman never married. Hers was one of the first families to settle in the Lyon County area, and she was active in civic clubs throughout her life. Elizabeth outlived all her siblings by 27 years. She does not have a headstone.
“It sort of breaks my heart,” Soller said. “So many women buried here but no headstone.”
Louise Kelly’s gravesite was the next one visited. After losing her husband and two small daughters, she somehow learned of a job opening at the Kansas State Normal School in Emporia. Still grieving, she came West and landed the position of librarian at the college in 1883. She was a professional woman throughout her life, eventually marrying again to Dorman Kelly.
Margaret Duguid’s headstone oddly shows no death date. A shrewd businesswoman, she had the Ek building in the 400 block of Commercial built in 1912. She was very wealthy, and successful in business. She was nearly 100 years old when she died, but lived to see women gain the right to vote.
Lyon County History Center Director J. Greg Jordan noted, as we walked to the next grave, that the southeast portion of Maplewood was traditionally the Black part of the cemetery. It was not segregated, he empasized, “just many of the Black population congregated here.”
Rachel Allen is buried there in Block 12, although there is no headstone. Her husband, Rev. James Allen, pastor of St. James Baptist Church, is buried in the potter’s field section of Maplewood, as is at least one of their children.
“It was a pleasant surprise to find a local suffrage association for Black women,” Soller noted. “Rachel was president of the Colored Equal Suffrage Association.”
Ella Cole Dunlap came to Emporia early in life in 1870. She was orphaned at age five, living with an uncle. He brought her to the area because “it didn’t look right” for a bachelor and a small girl to be living alone under the same roof. Ella helped establish the Emporia YWCA and the first city library. She was active with suffrage and a close friend of Susan B. Anthony, famous women’s rights advocate. Her daughter, Bertha Lord, buried in the same family plot, was also heavily involved in the suffrage movement. The Dunlaps built the Tudor style house at the southwest corner of 12th and Rural.
Minnie Estelle Parker McCown’s headstone was the final stop on the tour. Minnie was active in many women’s clubs and organizations, including the Kansas Authors Club. She was one of the top sellers of Liberty Bonds during World War I.
Many of the women featured on the tour lived to see suffrage pass, but died shortly after, like Ellen Plumb, a single woman and sister to U.S. Senator Preston B. Plumb. She was treasurer of the local suffrage organization for many years, and a successful independent businesswoman who oversaw the building of her own house. Ellen Plumb died in 1913, the year after women gained the right to vote in Kansas.
“Baby steps and tenacity — they kept building on the small victories of the women’s movement,” Soller said. “These were the women who led the charge for women’s suffrage. I can’t imagine a world in which women were not allowed to vote.”
For information about Lyon County History Center and upcoming programs, contact them at 620-340-6310, stop by 711 Commercial St., or visit them online at explorelyoncounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.