Jennie Mitchell Kellogg. Elizabeth R. Holderman. Louise Kelly. Margaret Duguid. Rachel Allen. Ella Cole Dunlap. Bertha Dunlap Lord. Minnie Estelle Parker McCown.

Likely, those names are meaningless to even long-time Lyon County residents. But thanks to the Women’s Suffrage Cemetery Tour Friday evening, Aug. 26, Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery came alive with their stories. Led by Lyon County History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller, the tour provided a glimpse into the lives of these early activists.

