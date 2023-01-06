The Emporia High School basketball teams will continue Centennial League play on the road tonight against Topeka High.
Both teams are coming off wins against Hayden on Tuesday. Boys head coach Lee Baldwin knows every league game is important and is hopeful his team will be motivated.
“Topeka High is a league team and we’re going on the road, and that alone makes it an important game,” Baldwin said. “We’ve got a chance to go to 2-0 in the league and hopefully that’ll be enough motivation for our guys to be ready to go.”
Despite Emporia’s success, Baldwin doesn’t want to overlook any opponent and wants his team to play better than they have been on the road.
“They’re athletic and haven’t had the success that they’ve probably wanted so far this season being 1-4, but we haven’t been our best on the road this year and we’re not good enough to take anybody for granted,” Baldwin said. “We’ll make some adjustments and be ready to go.”
While the girls are 7-0 and ranked third in Class 5A, head coach Carolyn Dorsey wants to bring the best out of her girls and does not feel they are quite there yet.
“I was pretty disappointed with how we played on Tuesday, but I think we’re refocused,” Dorsey said. “We watched the film numerous times and it wasn’t as bad as we thought, but it also wasn’t as good as we thought at times. Unfortunately, the bad stood out worse than the good, and the things we were really upset about stuck out because they were from our two main scorers. Our balance right now comes from challenging them to be better.”
The girls enter tonight’s game as the underdog for the first time this season as it will play one of the top-ranked 6A teams in the state in Topeka High. Dorsey is hoping her girls will set the pace of the game.
“They’re tough. This will be a good challenge,” Dorsey said. “We’re the underdog for the first time all season, which will be good for us. Kiki [Smith] is the best player in the Centennial League. She’s big, strong and physical. They like to play fast and if we play their game, we’ll be in trouble. But If we can play our game and slow them down, we’ll have a chance.”
