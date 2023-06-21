ESU Learfield Director's Cup
Courtesy ESU Athletics

With five of 15 sports programs placing nationally in NCAA post-season play, Emporia State University moved up nearly 70 places over last year in the Learfield Sports Director's Cup standings. The Hornets placed 118th out of over 300 NCAA Division II institutions. The Director's Cup measures the overall strength of an athletic program based on NCAA postseason play.

Emporia State was one of 99 schools that scored in each of the three sports seasons and one of just 70 that scored at least 30 points in each season. This was the highest placing for Emporia State since 2017-18 and the 172.50 points are the most in a year by the Hornets since 2016-17.

