With five of 15 sports programs placing nationally in NCAA post-season play, Emporia State University moved up nearly 70 places over last year in the Learfield Sports Director's Cup standings. The Hornets placed 118th out of over 300 NCAA Division II institutions. The Director's Cup measures the overall strength of an athletic program based on NCAA postseason play.
Emporia State was one of 99 schools that scored in each of the three sports seasons and one of just 70 that scored at least 30 points in each season. This was the highest placing for Emporia State since 2017-18 and the 172.50 points are the most in a year by the Hornets since 2016-17.
Emporia State has had at least one team finish in the top 20 nationally in 25 of the 26 seasons since the Director's Cup program began in 1995-96. This year the Emporia State soccer team advanced to the Central Regional Championship Match for a ninth-place finish nationally. The Hornet men's basketball team won their first NCAA Tournament game and finished 17th in the nation. Men's track and field placed 45th indoors and 55th outdoors while women's track and field ranked 59th outdoors to round out the scoring for Emporia State.
The Hornets finished tenth among the 14 schools in the MIAA this year. The Director's Cup only takes final finishes in NCAA Postseason Championship action into consideration. Emporia State's 48-27 win in the Live United Bowl that capped a 9-3 season does not count.
Nine MIAA schools earned a spot in the top 100 out of 311 active NCAA Division II member institutions, tying for the most of any Division II conference with the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). The MIAA had 13 of 14 schools score in the Director's Cup with all of them ranking in the top 200 nationally.
