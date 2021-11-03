Flint Hills Paranormal presented the Plumb Place Steering Committee with a check for $1,150 Wednesday after raising the funds during its final investigation of the Plumb house last month.
Built by Preston B. Plumb in 1870, the house was donated to the Emporia community in 1920 to serve women with low incomes in various capacities. Flint Hills Paranormal has investigated the house for several years and gotten to know the spirits that allegedly abide within its walls.
However, Plumb Place closed its doors in Dec. 2020 due to ongoing financial issues. With the house about to be listed for sale, the ghost-hunting group decided to have one last hurrah on Oct. 23.
“It sort of sprung to doing a public event so the public can not only experience paranormal investigating but get to know the spirits of the house and also donate to the organization,” said Brandy Nance, co-founder of Flint Hills Paranormal.
The $25 tickets for the event were sold out and the money was donated to the Plumb Place Steering Committee, which was established to direct the future of the service provider as it looks to continue helping local women even after losing its location.
“The organization had contacted us and expressed a desire to have a kind of farewell to Plumb Place, not just to the spirits there but I think to their history that they’ve had with that building for so long,” said Steering Committee member Jeremy Dorsey. “It was seasonally appropriate to do this type of paranormal investigation. I’d never been a part of that. A lot of community members hadn’t, but we filled that house up one last time and we raised some good money for a good cause.”
Dorsey said that the Plumb Place organization would hold onto the money for the time being while the next steps are figured out. He said that the Steering Committee is currently in a “holding pattern” while it waits for the building to be sold and for the court to officially approve the new board members the Steering Committee has proposed.
“Once the board is officially constituted, that’s the big question: How do we proceed?” he said. “What type of a capital fundraising campaign might we do to obtain a new shelter and location? And that’s all just preliminary stuff, but right now we’re just grateful for the support from the community and for these activists who have been able to generate some money one last time – in that house, at least.”
Nance said that she’s not sure if Flint Hills Paranormal will ever get to hold an investigation in the Plumb house again. That will depend on who purchases the house and how willing they are to bring in an outside group.
“We’re just so grateful for the community support over the years, not only for Plumb Place but for our team,” she said. “All of this money will go to benefit Plumb Place’s mission, so we’re excited to be able to continue that tradition.”
Dorsey said that the Steering Committee and the proposed board members are “ready to get going once the time is right.”
“We’re going to be calling out to the community for help to do what we can to fulfill that mission for women and children,” he said.
