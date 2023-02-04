In the continued struggle to bring affordable and accessible childcare to Emporia, community members are leaving no stone unturned.
Ignite Emporia and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Childcare Workshop on Wednesday, in partnership with ChildCare Aware of Eastern Kansas, bringing together community members with a stake in childcare.
From business owners to educators to childcare providers, stakeholders from across the county met at the Trusler Business Center Wednesday to brainstorm a solution to the community’s severe lack of childcare options.
To begin the meeting, participants heard from Hillsboro Community Child Care board chairman Tristen Cope about the successes of Marion County in its efforts to help build up childcare offerings in its community.
In Marion, Cope said, the community has been working towards solutions in childcare since 2019, after finding a need in the community that impacted workforce development and retention.
“We analyzed the need for childcare, we conducted research, we met with the KDHE and ChildCare Aware of Kansas to go through our different options,” Cope said.
After years of community involvement, financial donations, raising funds through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) — and even a donated building, thanks to a local church — Marion is well on its way to making an actionable change in its childcare crisis. However, even with the donated building, Cope said the group is looking at $2.5 million to renovate and open the facility.
So how do we accomplish that in Emporia and Lyon County?
That’s the question Ignite Emporia director Sherry Harrison is trying to answer.
“Ignite Emporia and the Chamber of Commerce are taking the lead with a group of individuals from the USD 253 Childcare Task Force, Flint Hills Technical College, and the Emporia State University Task Force for Childcare,” Harrison explained. “We will be working together with Child- Care Aware of Eastern Kansas in obtaining grant funding for the purpose of increasing efforts to expand child care capacity.”
Harrison said gathering a wide variety of participants at the meeting, including providers, employers and experts in the childcare field, is imperative as Ignite Emporia and the Chamber continue to find solutions for childcare in the community.
“It will take philanthropy to offset costs, available land or buildings, a streamlined permitting process, as well as investments by employers, who are willing and able, to offset employee costs,” she said. “Gathering the right people for the Workshop was imperative for everyone to hear the current issues, suggest alternatives, and hopefully continue working together for a solution.”
At the meeting, participants brainstormed potential solutions in our community, focusing on advocacy, career path, employer education and more.
Harrison said she is excited about the potential solutions that were brought to the table.
“I am also excited about possible solutions being explored through the USD 253 School District. Flint Hills Technical College is implementing new curriculum through their Early Childhood Education program. Nancy Robinson was recently hired as the Director of the program, and she is also passionate about early childhood education,” she said, referencing a quote from Robinson: “Early childhood education is the key to the betterment of society.”
With every step forward, however, comes more difficulties. Harrison said opinions on the best way to tackle a childcare shortage differ across the country. There is no ‘one shoe fits all’ solution for each community.
“Childcare has become a significant factor in our economy, and to our workforce, impacting business and employees alike,” Harrison said. “We welcome all opinions. However, the lack of available suitable buildings, or shovel-ready land on which to build a new larger facility, presents a problem. We are looking at unique alternatives and solutions, and we have already had several citizens step forward with their offers to assist in various ways. We also have to remember that existing providers are facing difficulties of their own, and that they too need assistance.”
Harrison said providers in the community are facing high costs, especially from current requirements for ratios of infants and children to teachers, which can begin to add up. In addition to labor costs, providers also face operational costs “with insurance and liability coverages, regulatory requirements, permit fees, property taxes, facility rental and mortgage expenses further increasing costs being paid by providers.”
“These are all issues that we are now looking into, as we work to help existing providers stay in business,” Harrison said.
Harrison said despite the challenges facing the community, Ignite Emporia and the Chamber have been able to narrow down seven possible solutions to childcare:
F Business hosting childcare in-house
F Multiple businesses forming a co-op to provide childcare for their employees
F One large center capable of providing childcare for 250+ children
F Childcare center located in a vacant public-school building
F Childcare center located in a shopping mall with an exterior entrance only (this also drives traffic to the mall)
F Childcare facility included in new mixed-use developments
F In-home childcare opportunities (including family members) and expanding partnerships with existing childcare facilities
Harrison said Ignite Emporia is also keeping a close eye on other communities who have improved their childcare situation, as well as spoken with national providers “about the unique requirements associated with our industry partners in Emporia.”
Additionally, Harrison said she is also exploring grant opportunities to help with building costs and legislation that could help providers across the state.
“Governor Laura Kelly has proven that she is passionate about childcare and has made children a priority with her Administration. Governor Kelly has been helpful on a local level with gathering immediate state-level assistance to help with various issues experienced in the last year,” Harrison said. “Knowing that childcare is one of her top priorities, is very important to successfully implementing solutions to benefit Emporia and Lyon County.”
