A crash in Coffey County early Sunday seriously injured an Emporia man, while killing a teenager in another vehicle.
Kansas Highway Patrol records show Gary Lee Miser, 52, of Emporia drove his pickup truck across the center line on U.S. 75 at 2:05 a.m. He was heading north toward Burlington, and collided with a sport utility vehicle heading south.
The teenager who died was Griffin Lamb, 18, of Lenexa. He was a passenger in the SUV.
SUV driver Brandon Darbyshire, 19, of Eureka and passenger Thomas Greig, 20, of Prairie Village were taken to hospitals in Topeka and Kansas City with suspected serious injuries.
Miser was taken to Coffey County Hospital, also with suspected serious injuries. He had no passengers.
The Coffey County Sheriff's office indicated it will be up to the KHP to determine if Miser faces any charges.
The KHP report indicates everyone involved in the crash wore seat belts.
Our condolences to Mr. Lamb's family and that of the other people involved.
