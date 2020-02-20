We hope you have been enjoying Emporia’s restaurant month as much as we are.
EmporiYum Restaurant Month is about celebrating our local restaurants, as well as encouraging people to go try some new restaurants.
Typically, when people dine out, they go to the same three or four restaurants and eat the same things they always eat. So, this month is about exploring and tasting new things.
Local restaurants are the heart of our community. They give our community a uniqueness and a difference of being able to eat something that you can’t get anywhere else.
Last week, when we published the graphic above we broke down our dining scene into some different statistics. We were glad to see our local restaurants edged out our national chains by one.
Independent restaurants have to do it all themselves, and they don’t have the infrastructure or systems of the national chains. So, when the local restaurants serve a meal to you, you know it comes from the heart.
The local restaurants want to earn your business, so give them a chance. The EmporiaYum Restaurants want you to give them a try. Why not pick something new this week?
And remember when you are dining, you might just win Dining Out For An Entire Year!
Here are the participating restaurants to make your mouth water:
1801 at The Emporia Country Club (Serving not your mother’s Brussels sprouts!)
Amanda’s Bakery and Cafe (Have you tried the cinnamon rolls? Like biting into a cloud full of sweetness!)
Bobby D’s Merchant Street BBQ (Home for Emporia’s famous BBQ)
Bruffs Sports Bar and Grill (Home of the Bleuger...beef, bacon and blue cheese. What else does a person really need in life?)
Chi Em Eats (Oh, those spring rolls!)
Coach’s Bar and Grill (Hands down, the best chicken fingers in town!)
Commercial Street Diner (For people who are serious about breakfast.)
Do B’s (Imagine a ½ lb of beef, bacon, grilled onions, cheese, topped with Creole mustard. Oh wait! You don’t have to imagine! It does exist….at Do B’s!)
El Lorito (If you are in need of a bowl full of heaven, just order the cheese dip.)
Harry & Lloyds (Pizza is amazing, but seriously, we go just to see Mike.)
Ichiban (If you’ve never tried Hibachi your taste buds haven’t lived.)
Pho Ban Lao (Tiger wings, noodle bowls, Paad Thai….it’s legit!)
Radius Brewing Co. (Did someone say “the most amazing steaks?”)
Rolling Hills Cafe (From shrimp boils to the endless pie list, you won’t leave hungry.)
Salsa Street (Burritos….how YOU like them!)
Taco Express (Authentic, fresh, homemade…..what else can we say? It’s how Mexican is supposed to taste.)
Chris Walker
Publisher and Editor
