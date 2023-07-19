The suspect of a fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia pleaded not guilty to five felony charges Wednesday morning.
Angel Manuel Alvarado appeared before Judge Douglas P. Jones in Lyon County District Court Wednesday morning, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Alvarado, 30, is accused of striking and killing 50-year-old Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez with his vehicle at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022. Laffita-Ramirez was found in a vehicle about two blocks away from the initial accident, and Emporia police believe that the driver struck him, loaded Laffita-Ramirez into the car and drove away before taking off on foot near the Emporia Recreation Center at Fourth Avenue and Congress Street.
Laffita-Ramirez was pronounced dead at Newman Regional Health.
Alvarado, who came forward a week after the incident, is charged with five felony counts including leaving the scene of a fatality accident, criminal desecration, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Alvarado will appear for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffry Larson on Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.
