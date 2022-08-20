For some people, fighting inflation has meant driving or dining out less this summer. For others, it’s an ongoing battle to avoid starvation or homelessness.
“Last week, we probably had a phone call or two a day about families needing some sort of help,” said Jessica Corpening, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Flint Hills.
Family Promise will mark its first anniversary helping families with financial needs with a “Year of Promise” fundraising banquet and silent auction in September.
Since the nonprofit began in Emporia, the annual national inflation rate has ballooned to the range between eight to nine percent. The government’s “food index” as of July was up almost 11%.
That, combined with the end of coronavirus eviction restrictions, has brought more calls to Corpening’s office.
“It’s really affecting our families that were just holding on to begin with,” Corpening said Thursday. “A family is already on a strict budget, and now their grocery bill has doubled.”
But her staff is busy living up to the agency’s name, by assisting families in several ways.
“We started out with just one program,” Corpening said. “In our shelter program, we have served 22 families.”
Family Promise has expanded form there. It started a prevention and stabilization program in April, helping people facing eviction to calm their economic turmoil.
“Say one of their tires has blown out,” Corpening explained. “It’s either, ‘I pay for this tire or I pay my utility bill.’ In some way, we can help keep them stabilized.”
Corpening hopes to add an education aspect to Family Promise, with volunteers teaching keys to being a good tenant.
Corpening will provide a complete presentation on what Family Promise is doing at the “Year of Promise” banquet Saturday evening, Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 8213 Merchant Street.
Loaded baked potatoes will be the main dish. People will get to load their potatoes with a variety of extras. Basket donations for the silent auction are being collected now.
Tickets for the banquet cost $15. They can be obtained by calling the Family Promise office at 620-208-7774.
Tickets also are available from the Family Promise board members: Amanda Gutierrez, Kathy Herrera, Joan Kloppenberg, Bev Long, Kathryn Martin and Kristi Roemer.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills is part of the national Family Promise organization, with affiliates in 43 states.
