The Emporia Gazette
Emporia High has placed its boys swim and dive team on pause due to COVID-19.
A message to relevant families from EHS principal Dathan Fischer on Monday said that the school made the decision to suspend the program for the next seven days in collaboration with Lyon County Public Health.
The plan is to allow practices to begin again on Jan. 18, but Fischer stated that “We will reevaluate our current COVID-19 situation and communicate future decisions at a later date.”
The Spartans were scheduled to compete at Topeka High on Thursday.
What about the rest of the sports??
