The state legislature scrapped a bill early Friday that a local education official said could have detrimental effects on Emporia Public Schools.
The bill, formerly known as the Sunflower Education Equity Act, would have used state dollars to fund private education. Proponents of the bill say it could help Kansas families have more choices on where their children attend school, while opponents argued that the bill would have negative effects on public education and would lead to unregulated schools receiving state funding.
Originally intended to provide around $5,000 of state funds to eligible private school students, the amended bill would provide eligible public school students with a yearly $1,000 grant, paid for with COVID-19 relief funding, to help alleviate educational costs. Under the new program, known as the Kansas Education Enrichment Program, private school students would still receive “annually an amount equal to 95 percent of the BASE aid to all full-time qualified student accounts or a proportional amount to part-time qualified student accounts,“ according to the conference committee report.
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools board member Art Gutierrez said he believes the bill would be bad for Kansas students and could lead to a misuse of public funds.
“The lack of accountability is ripe for fraud to be committed with public tax dollars,” Gutierrez said. “ … In Kansas, public education undergoes audits of spending each year. Each of these audits regardless of whether completed by the State or special auditors brought in by legislators come to the same conclusion and that is the value the State of Kansas receives for the money we spend is a great investment.”
Gutierrez said he believes the bill does exactly the opposite and “goes against what I believe most Kansans want and deserve.” He also has concerns about the legislature’s failure to fully fund special education expenses for years, despite its obligation to do so. The state has not fully funded special education since 2011.
“The Kansas legislature says it does not have the money to meet this obligation, but they have found an extra $150 million tax dollars to funnel into private education and home schools with zero accountability,” he said. “The state needs to be fully funding special education before even considering a bill like this.”
But what does that mean for USD 253? It could mean fewer funds to improve the school system, from teacher raises to curriculum and more. It could also mean adjustments in staffing or even a school closure.
“With zero accountability the probability of misused funds is high. Kids will then be put back in public education minus the funding or kept out of the system with no oversight,” Gutierrez said. “We recently completed a staff/teaching study. We have a preferred ratio for how many students are in a classroom. If enrollment drops, we may need to adjust staffing. We had a conversation about closing a school building that the community loudly told us they did not want to see. If we lose enrollment because of this bill all options will need to be considered. The responsible use of tax dollars is a big responsibility and requires us to have hard conversations.”
The issue split Kansans and lawmakers, with discussions and votes falling almost evenly on both sides. Locally, District 17 Senator Jeff Longbine voted against the act twice, stating at a legislative dialogue in March that it would help wealthy families more than it would benefit public education.
“I have a long-standing support of public education,” Longbine said. “I think our public education, given the challenges that they have, do a great job and to take money out of public education to send to, I’ll just call it what it is, very wealthy families in Johnson County to send their kids to private school, is probably not the best [for] public education in the long run.”
District 60 Representative Mark Schreiber, who also attended the dialogue, said he shared Longbine’s concerns. Schreiber also voted against the bill when it came before the Kansas House of Representatives in March and again on Thursday.
Instead of financial assistance for private schools, Schreiber said, the state should focus on greater early childhood education.
“Parents have current ways, that if they don’t want to go to public schools, they can go to private schools, they can home school,” Schreiber said. “But the way this bill, in my opinion, is set up, accountability suffers, how the kids are learning and how they are being assessed.”
While public schools are required to meet federal, state and local education policies, accreditation is optional for private schools and only accredited private schools are required to “teach the subjects and areas of instruction adopted by the Kansas State Board of Education,” according to the United States Department of Education. However, the bill has still seen support at the state and local levels.
District 76 Representative Eric Smith, who voted for the act in March and again Friday morning, said the deciding factor for him was the high levels of at-risk students performing below grade level in Kansas schools.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress, or Nation’s Report Card, determines student performance through assessments given to fourth and eighth-grade students at United States public schools. In Kansas, math and reading scores for fourth graders dropped four points from 2019 to 2022. For eighth graders, math scores dropped by 10 points, while reading dropped by seven.
“I talked to a group in Emporia that are very much in favor of SB 83 and then there are folks who are very much against SB 83, just in this community and I get that,” Smith said at the March legislative dialogue. “... I’m not going to argue with folks and tell them that they are wrong for supporting teachers. I love teachers, … In the end, this is not about saving schools, it’s about saving students.”
Local accredited private school Sacred Heart Catholic School did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the bill. Emporia Christian School, a local unaccredited private school, declined to comment.
At USD 253, Gutierrez said he agrees that student achievement needs to increase and says the district is working to that end.
“We have purchased a new more rigorous math curriculum and are working towards doing the same in English, language arts,” he said. “What I would also say is that overstepping by the legislature putting more demands on our teachers and staff is not helping but hurting our students. For public education to truly thrive we need everyone’s support and that includes the state legislature.”
