Embrace Church welcomed more than 100 people through its doors on Saturday for the first clothing giveaway of 2021. The outreach ministry program offers free clothing to anyone, no questions asked.
One man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was grateful for the church’s help clothing his family. His wife and two children arrived from the Philippines in July and with winter approaching, they need warm clothes.
“[Embrace] is helping my family transition into being here,” he said. “I’m used to cold weather but they’re used to a tropical climate, they’ve never seen snow before. And it’s not just the warm clothes, [the church] is helping us feel like part of the community.”
Cassie Thompson is a volunteer with the program. She said Saturday’s visitors included single parents, adults helping their elderly parents find clothes and a few families.
“We’re doing this because we want to serve the community,” she said. “It’s fun to help people find what they need and then be able to send them home with a bag of clothes at no cost.”
So far donations have been provided solely through word of mouth.
“We haven’t put out a formal call for donations yet,” Thompson said. “We get messages from people saying they heard about what we’re doing and they have clothes to donate, so we set up an appointment for drop off. We’re serving people who need clothes and people who need to get rid of clothes.”
Currently, the church has more clothes than expected. Embrace moved to its current location at 428 Union St. in Nov. 2020, but this is the first clothing giveaway they’ve been able to host in the new location.
“We had giveaways scheduled twice before this year and both times we were flooded out,” Thompson said. “The donations kept coming in, so we have a lot of clothes available.”
Thompson said another giveaway will likely be scheduled before the end of the year but “shopping” appointments can also be set up by calling the church office.
“We have a lot more space here than we did at our previous location, so we were able to set up what we’re calling ‘the boutique’ which will stay up in between giveaways,” she said. “It’s open by appointment so if someone is in need of clothing, they can call us and we can arrange for them to come in and find what they need.”
Embrace is also hosting a Halloween block party on Oct. 31, including trunk-or-treat, activity, music and food.
“We’re looking for vendors and area businesses that would like to partner with us to provide fun hair and makeup or face painting, food and other things to make this a party,” Thompson said.
Embrace Church can be reached at 620-412-8863 or online at www.embraceks.church and fb.com/embracemporia.
