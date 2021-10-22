The Emporia High soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-1 win over Junction City in double overtime Thursday night.
After Junction City jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, Edwin Maciel put a ball into the top right corner of the net to even the game at a goal apiece.
Neither team scored through the rest of regulation, the first overtime period or most of the second.
However, with less than a minute left before the game ended in a tie, Jefry Linares slipped a ball past a diving goalkeeper on a set piece to deliver the Spartans to victory.
On Tuesday, Emporia blanked St. Marys Academy 3-0 , ending a 12-day break from action.
Kaden Nguyen put the Spartans up 1-0 less than three minutes into the game when he scored off an assist by Aidan Allemang and Edwin Maciel doubled their lead when he put a pass from Dario Guevara past the St. Marys keeper with just over eight minutes left in the first half.
Jefry Linares added the cherry on top with 20:37 left in the game to deliver Emporia the 3-0 win.
The victory was the Spartans’ second over St. Marys Academy this season.
Emporia finished the regular season in fourth place in the 5A West Region at 9-4-1. The Spartans will move into regional play next week. KSHSAA has yet to reveal postseason brackets.
