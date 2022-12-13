If you're facing Tuesday morning rain, look on the bright side. You could be north of it, dealing with a wintry mess.
While Nebraska and the Dakotas are in for mixed precipitation including freezing rain, it's all liquid in the Emporia area. As a major winter storm moves across the country, any snow should steer to the north.
Emporia Municipal Airport officially had 0.11 inches of rain Monday night. A pre-dawn thunderstorm dropped another 0.32 inches by 7 a.m. Council Grove Lake had 0.08 inches Monday night.
The rain should ease by 11 a.m., with the sky clearing during the afternoon. But south and west winds will remain a bother, with gusts to 35 miles per hour.
No precipitation is forecast for Emporia beyond Tuesday. Yet it will feel like winter, with daytime highs in the range of 34-38 and lows between 20-27 through the end of the week.
