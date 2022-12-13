Regional radar - 7:50am 12.13.22

Regional radar looked like this shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Emporia is receiving only rain, with clearing to the west.

 Courtesy Weather.gov

If you're facing Tuesday morning rain, look on the bright side. You could be north of it, dealing with a wintry mess.

While Nebraska and the Dakotas are in for mixed precipitation including freezing rain, it's all liquid in the Emporia area. As a major winter storm moves across the country, any snow should steer to the north.

