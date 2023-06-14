The Kansas 8-man All-Star football games were played at Trojan Stadium in Beloit last weekend, the West squad prevailing in the Division I contest 28-22, and the East team winning the Division II game in classic 8-man fashion, 54-22.

A number of local players suited up for the prestigious matchups. DI East included Madison’s Bryson Turner and Gavin Isch and Chase County’s Mitch Budke and Cal Kohlmeier. The East team was coached by Chase County’s Brody Vandegrift and Madison’s Alex McMillian. McMillian will be departing the Bulldog program as he takes over at Plainville High School beginning this fall.

