The Kansas 8-man All-Star football games were played at Trojan Stadium in Beloit last weekend, the West squad prevailing in the Division I contest 28-22, and the East team winning the Division II game in classic 8-man fashion, 54-22.
A number of local players suited up for the prestigious matchups. DI East included Madison’s Bryson Turner and Gavin Isch and Chase County’s Mitch Budke and Cal Kohlmeier. The East team was coached by Chase County’s Brody Vandegrift and Madison’s Alex McMillian. McMillian will be departing the Bulldog program as he takes over at Plainville High School beginning this fall.
Turner notched a touchdown in the losing effort. The state-champion sprinter was named to the Sports in Kansas All-State Football 8-man DI first-team offense and rushed for 1,382 rushing yards in nine games during the season, averaging 154 yards per game and eight yards per carry.
In the DII game, Lebo’s Luke Davies and Austin Bailey were selected to represent the East collective. Davies took it to the house on a 40-yard reception. Davies scored 12 TDs, recorded five picks and made 5.2 tackles per game in 2022.
The 8-man All-Star game began in 1986 as a response to the lack of 8-man players in the Shrine Bowl. In the ‘80s and early ’90s, it was a North-South showdown, the geography changing in 1995. Tyler Martin of Midway-Denton holds the most individual records — set in 2002 — TDs (five), points scored (34) and longest kickoff return (79 yards).
