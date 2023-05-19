ESU All-Region Track
Six Emporia State track and field athletes earned United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Central Region honors. The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team. The Hornet men had five All-Region selections while the women have one.

