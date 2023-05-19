Six Emporia State track and field athletes earned United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Central Region honors. The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team. The Hornet men had five All-Region selections while the women have one.
Travis Morrison is the top-ranked male shot putter in the region. He is ranked fourth in the nation in the shot put with a mark of 18.71m (61-4.75) set at the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29. It is the third-best men’s shot put mark in Emporia State history.
Brock Merz and Chase Rooney are ranked fourth and fifth in the region in the 400m hurdles. Merz ran 52.81 while Rooney clocked 52.86 at the MIAA Outdoor Championships. They are ranked fifth and sixth all-time at Emporia State in the event.
Brooks Lowe has the fifth-ranked javelin throw in the region. He is ranked ninth in the nation after going 67.39m (221-1) at the ESU Midwest Classic, a mark that is ranked fifth all-time at Emporia State.
Aren Trost is ranked fourth in the Central Region in the decathlon. He scored 6,582 points to finish runner-up at the MIAA Outdoor Championships.
Alyssa Conway has the fourth-best women’s hammer throw in the region. She is ranked eighth in the nation with a school record throw of 59.31m (194-7) at the Kansas Relays.
Morrison, Lowe, and Conway will be representing Emporia State at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.