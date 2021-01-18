Diana and Omar Lopez celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant, Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill, with a ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon.
The Lopezes were part owners of Salsa St. Mexican Grill with Ann and Jay Diaz, which closed in December when the Diaz family decided to move on from the restaurant.
Mi Chavelita, located in the same building at 1120 Commercial St., is offering much of the same menu that made Salsa St. a popular downtown destination. The couple held soft openings Thursday and Friday last week, but word of mouth had already brought a lot of attention back to the restaurant.
With steady lines throughout the day on Saturday, Diana Lopez said she and Omar were excited to be up and running.
"It's been kind of busy," she said with a laugh. "When we opened the doors, people just started coming in. It feels great to see people coming in and see people enjoying our food."
Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill is open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Visit
https://www.michavelitamexicangrill.com to check out a menu, or find them on Facebook.
Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said he, too, was excited to welcome the Lopez family back to downtown Emporia.
"We are excited and I know there are college students that are really excited to hear they are opening back up," Woods said. "Customers have been streaming in for their soft opening over the last couple of days, so I think this is something different for the community and we're glad that the family was able to open back up in this new-old space."
Woods pointed out the new Mi Chavelita logo, which was designed by Omar Lopez. The logo features a woman in traditional sugar skull makeup surrounded by red flowers.
"The rebrand is just cool," he said. "Dia de los Muertos has become pretty big in our area and I know people want to celebrate their culture a little bit more. I think as businesses like this pop up, it just makes us more unique as a community. Those are things that we want to encourage."
"I'm excited for what the future holds for this family," Woods said.
Diana Lopez said she hopes everyone who comes to visit the restaurant has a positive experience, and that the food is as good as they remember.
"Thank you everyone for being here to join us," she said. "We plan on being here for a while and it's nice to see familiar and new faces."
