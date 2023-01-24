After a Friday morning fire displaced multiple residents of an Emporia apartment building, community members and a state organization have banded together to help restore a sense of normalcy.
The fire, reported a little after 9 a.m. at the Four Seasons Apartments, caused the emergency evacuation of tenants within the building, with some residents being rescued via ladder as Emporia Fire Department crews worked on extinguishing the fire.
According to the EFD, upon arrival at 2230 Prairie St., fire units found smoke exiting from the side of the structure. Rescue was required on second and third floor balconies after the fire originated from basement apartment 2A. Power was shut off from the entire building as fire investigators worked to determine the cause of the blaze, though no cause has been released at this time.
No injuries were reported, though one pet was found deceased.
When the fire broke out, community members and disaster relief organizations jumped into action.
Westside Baptist Church, located at 2200 Prairie St., opened its doors to residents who had been evacuated from their apartments. Soon after, the American Red Cross arrived on the scene.
“When we received the call, a staff member and volunteers went to Emporia and went to the Baptist church where the shelter had already been opened,” Capital Area Red Cross Executive Director Jane Blocher said.
Blocher said the Red Cross was able to begin a quick response after the fire began, meeting with the tenants affected by the fire and providing financial and casework assistance. Additionally, she added, community partners provided much-needed assistance with everything from supplies to housing.
“The church had just done a phenomenal job in opening up so quickly, giving everybody a warm place to stay. They provided snacks and meals and drinks, so we worked in partnership with them to make that happen and we continued to meet with clients throughout the day, providing financial assistance,” Blocher said. “We also do client case work for everybody who’s been impacted … after the initial interview and they take that financial assistance that they use for their disaster-related needs, we’ll continue to work with them connecting them to resources there in Emporia for needs that we may not meet that are outside the scope of our mission.”
Blocher said many community partners came forward that day, including L&L Pets, which donated supplies for pets that had been displaced; Newman Regional Health, which provided additional comfort kits and Emporia State University, which provided resources to students that had been displaced.
Blocher estimated that over 20 residents were affected by the fire, which she said caused heavy damage to multiple apartments.
“We’re waiting on preliminary numbers, but from what we had on Saturday, one unit was completely destroyed but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of them,” she said.
Blocher said working with community volunteers is important in disasters such as Friday’s fire.
“We have volunteers on-call, on standby for disaster mental health and basic health services that we can bring in. They are on-call just like our regular disaster response volunteers,” Blocher said. “For the disaster mental health, if we are working with clients that are struggling with the impact of the disaster, we can make a referral and they can set up a time to meet with them privately and confidentiality, as many times as they need the support. The same with health services, we have nurses and certified medical personnel that are also on call whenever a big event like this happens.”
Blocher said the local volunteers can help residents with emergency medication, replacing CPAP machines, inhalers, walkers and more.
“The basic things like that, our health services volunteers can work with those clients to make sure that those items get replaced,” Blocher said.
Blocher said all those displaced over the weekend were able to find temporary housing. Four Seasons Apartments said affected residents were notified at 5 p.m. Sunday by a resident portal or email that they could return to their apartments.
“Friday night we were able to close the shelter because everybody that has been impacted had already found an alternate place to stay, which is fantastic,” Blocher said.
Blocher said those wishing to donate to individuals affected by the apartment fire can earmark monetary donations to the American Red Cross. Those interested in donating can do so at redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or by mailing a check to the Red Cross Topeka office, at 1321 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66612.
“It’s very fortunate that it happened when it did, in the morning instead of overnight when it’s dark and people are sleeping. We’re extremely relieved that nobody was injured or hurt, and we’re very proud of the Emporia community for rallying around these residents, making sure that they didn’t have to stay in a shelter over the weekend, that they had another place to go,” Blocher said. “It truly takes a village when something like this happens, to surround the people that have been impacted and give them the support and resources that they need, so, we’re just very grateful we were able to play a role in that.”
