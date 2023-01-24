IMG_4979.JPEG

Smoke billows out of 2230 Prairie St. as Emporia Fire Department crews battle a structure fire at the Four Seasons Apartments complex.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

After a Friday morning fire displaced multiple residents of an Emporia apartment building, community members and a state organization have banded together to help restore a sense of normalcy.

The fire, reported a little after 9 a.m. at the Four Seasons Apartments, caused the emergency evacuation of tenants within the building, with some residents being rescued via ladder as Emporia Fire Department crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.