Emporia High School’s Alex Allemang will be participating at the Kicking World National Showcase this weekend in Austin, Texas.

“Alex has been with us three years in a row and he's on our exclusive list called the hot prospect list, which is roughly the top 10 percent of the kickers in the country,” said Brent Grablachoff, who is the owner and one of the coaches of Kicking World. “He was only one of 85 invited for this weekend and one of 75 to accept the invitation. We’ve coached over 1,200 kids this year, so he's in pretty good company. He's got a pretty strong field goal-kicking leg and he performs really well under pressure. I'm looking forward to seeing him again this weekend.”

