Emporia High School’s Alex Allemang will be participating at the Kicking World National Showcase this weekend in Austin, Texas.
“Alex has been with us three years in a row and he's on our exclusive list called the hot prospect list, which is roughly the top 10 percent of the kickers in the country,” said Brent Grablachoff, who is the owner and one of the coaches of Kicking World. “He was only one of 85 invited for this weekend and one of 75 to accept the invitation. We’ve coached over 1,200 kids this year, so he's in pretty good company. He's got a pretty strong field goal-kicking leg and he performs really well under pressure. I'm looking forward to seeing him again this weekend.”
The weekend will consist of six different events on Saturday with Sunday being an elimination day based on “a criteria of hang time and distance metrics.” The second day will be streamed on YouTube and the link is shared with families and college coaches.
Grablachoff noted that the main goal of the event, which is in its ninth year, “is to help validate students that are the best in the country and try to get them noticed by college coaches.”
Over 45 offers were received within two weeks following the event over the last eight years. The winners of the last four have gone on to earn a full scholarship at a Division I college. Some of the schools the kids have gone on to over the years are Clemson, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas.
Grablachoff has been working with Allemang for a while and noted his growth over the years. He’s excited to get to work with him again and thinks he can do well this weekend.
“He's put on a lot of distance in the last few years, but he was always pretty consistent,” Grablachoff said. “He has a combination of technique and strength that is unique as a kicker and both of those are much improved since his first outing. I think he has a good chance to finish in the top ten in some of these events.”
