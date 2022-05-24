The final day of the KSHSAA 5A Boys Golf State Tournament has been postponed due to rain.
Per manual policy, in the event either day is canceled, the championship will revert to a one-day, 18-hole event. So, Monday’s results will be the final results.
Emporia finished seventh as a team with a score of 324, shooting right at their average as a team for the season. Senior Brooks Sauder led the Spartans with a score of 78 (+6) while junior Caden Massey shot a 79 (+7). Freshmen Nolan Jacob finished with an 82 (+10), Hudson Sauder carded an 85 (+13) and Will Walker tallied 90 (+18).
Brooks Sauder, Massey and Jacob qualified for the second day as top 20 individuals who were not on one of the top six teams. Sauder finished tied for 17th in the state and will receive a state medal.
