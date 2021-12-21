Before your next hairstyle check, double-check which product you're using. It could include a cancer-causing chemical.
The Food and Drug Administration advises Proctor & Gamble is recalling several well-known brands of aerosol dry conditioner sprays and dry shampoo sprays. The names include Aussie, Herbal Essence and Pantene, all in aerosol cans.
The FDA reports the products have benzene, which can lead to cancer if inhaled or transmitted through the skin. But no illnesses have been reported from the products so far.
More details on the recall are available at the websites of the products, such as aussie.com or pantene.com. Customers also can call 888-674-3631 during business hours.
A full list of the products involved is posted at the FDA's recall area.
