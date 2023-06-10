Radius Brewing Co. will receive $40,000 in grant funding after the local brewery and restaurant was selected as one of 25 historic small restaurants across the nation by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant, presented in partnership with American Express, includes 25 small or independently owned restaurants that are “all places that contribute to their neighborhood’s unique history and identity.”
Each of this year’s restaurants will receive $40,000 in funding to help them improve their businesses and positively impact their communities, a sum of $1 million in total grant funding.
Radius owner and brewmaster Jeremy “JJ” Johns told The Gazette it was an honor to be selected for the grant.
“We wouldn’t have even known about it had Emporia Main Street not turned us on to the program,” Johns said. “We didn’t know if we really had a chance but we’re always willing to at least try and get grants like that.”
Most of the $40,000 grant money will go to maintaining the historic downtown building that is home to Radius Brewing Company, as well as making the building’s entrance brighter and more welcoming for guests.
For Johns and co-owner Chad Swift, operating their restaurant out of a historic building in downtown Emporia was never a question.
“When we first conceived Radius, well over 10 years ago now, we knew that we wanted to be downtown and we hoped to find an older building so that we could bring it up to the level of how we wanted our vibe to be,” Johns said.
“ We’re really lucky that downtown Emporia is a historic district and Emporia Main Street put a lot of time in there to get most of downtown designated as a historic district. So, without them doing that and without that designation we wouldn’t have even been considered for this grant.”
Like many historic small restaurants, Radius has helped draw consumers not only to the restaurant but surrounding local businesses. In its three years, the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program has granted a total of $3 million to 75 historic restaurants “to help restaurants address critical needs amid ongoing economic challenges,” the NTHP noted. “This critical financial support helps small restaurant owners better navigate supply chain issues, staffing shortages, inflation, and other crises so that their establishments’ legacies can continue.”
For Radius, that legacy includes the growth of downtown Emporia.
“We definitely always wanted to be in a downtown building and it just fits what we want to do. We want to grow from the middle,” Johns said. “We wanted to contribute to the center town and bring people downtown and doing it in a historic, old downtown building, I think really fits that. We had no desire to build a new building on the outskirts of town that you can just access from the highway or we want, we want people to come into the core.”
Along with the continued improvements on its restaurant, Radius is also continuing to renovate its new taproom and brewery at the former Spic and Span Cleaners building, located at 17 W. Fourth Ave.
The new brewery will feature a 15-barrel system in the new building, compared to the current three-barrel system in the dining room of their restaurant, and give the local business an opportunity to start distributing products to liquor stores across the state. For locals who just want a good brew, the building will also feature a number of tap rooms, with seating, games and outdoor spaces.
While the interior remodel and some final touches to the exterior of the building remain, Johns said some exciting pieces of the future brewery are coming together.
“It’s never as quick as we’d prefer but the roof is done and yeah we’re making progress, making progress every day,” Johns said. “We did receive some of our tanks, some of our cellar tanks, fermenters and brite tanks. They’re obviously not in use yet, but it was exciting to see some of our equipment.”
