Radius Brewing Co. will receive $40,000 in grant funding after the local brewery and restaurant was selected as one of 25 historic small restaurants across the nation by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant, presented in partnership with American Express, includes 25 small or independently owned restaurants that are “all places that contribute to their neighborhood’s unique history and identity.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.