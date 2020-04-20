Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas on March 7.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous.
In the coming days, The Emporia Gazette will be speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is affecting their lives.
Health care workers are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. We spoke to Jan Mercer, an emergency department registered nurse and certified radiology nurse at Newman Regional Health with nearly 27 years in the field, about what has changed for her in the last few weeks.
Q How long have you been working in health care?
A It will be 27 years this May.
Q How has COVID-19 impacted your job?
A As a nurse, we take standard precautions with every patient. Every patient is being screened prior to coming into the Emergency Department, per the guidelines from KDHE. This has increased our use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Q What adjustments are you making, personally?
A I have definitely limited my trips to the grocery store and other places. Social distancing is also key.
Q What’s the one thing you are missing the most?
A I don’t feel like I am missing out on anything at this time. That may change if this lasts for some time, but for now life is fairly the same.
Q What are you doing to keep positive and hopeful?
A I think it is important to remember that this is not a permanent situation. I live in the country, so it is easy for me to disconnect. The nicer weather is also helping.
Q What is something you have learned?
A I have learned that people do come together in a time of crisis and our community most definitely supports our health care workers.
Q When do you think things will get back to “normal” and what are you looking forward to the most?
A Unfortunately, that is anyone’s guess, I am hopeful it will be soon. I look forward to being able to freely see my friends and family.
