CANTON — Lebo High School played their postseason contest on the road Friday night and was duly upended by Canton-Galva High School, 52-6, in the 8-man Division II sectional matchup. The Wolves finished 8-3.
It only took Canton-Galva two quarters to put this one away, scoring early and often and never looking back. It seemed Lebo couldn’t match up with the Eagles’ weapons or firepower, but it probably leaned more toward the falling-short-in-the-execution-department.
“We lost tonight to a very good team,” said Lebo head coach Brian Hadley in a text message. “It was tough to get much established on offense. When we did, a penalty or lack of execution got in our way. They played more physical tonight and that was disappointing.”
Success for the Wolves didn’t come right away this year. Lebo began the season 0-2 and was outscored 74-20. But then the season smiled at them, and the wins soon became the order of the week.
“I was very proud of the team’s efforts this season,” Hadley said. “We started 0-2 and then rode an 8-game win streak…I’m proud of my team and we will miss this senior class next year.”
Lebo opted to kick into the wind to start the game and the Eagles marched right down the field, culminating in Canton-Galva quarterback Garrett Maltbie cruising through Lebo’s two-man front for a touchdown. It appeared the Wolves would respond when receiver Landon Grimmett beat the Eagles’ highly-touted defensive back and interception machine Jett Vincent deep. But quarterback Drew Konrade floated the pass along the left side of the field, allowing Vincent to recover and register the pass breakup. (The heralded ballhawk finally got its prey, picking off Konrade twice. but the turnovers didn’t impact the outcome of the game.) Galva executed a similar version of the play — over the middle, however, from Maltbie to receiver Cason Matre — and they converted it into six points. Galva was now leading 16-0.
This time Lebo responded. Running back Corey Reese housed one between tackles by breaking through the grasp of Galva’s Nick Evans and ripping off an enormous run. The Wolves pulled to within 10. But on the ensuing kickoff, The Eagles Lane McMannis returned the kick for a TD. A two-point conversion later, Galva increased its lead to 24-6.
Reese coughed up the ball on Lebo’s next series, and it was recovered by the Eagles. Lebo’s defense forced a turnover on downs, but the execution issues surfaced again on the next offensive set of downs. Konrade telegraphed a pass into tight coverage, and it was promptly picked. The Eagles scored immediately on a run play and added a two-point conversion, making it 32-6. Then Maltbie walked it in again between the two-man front for another six points, and it was 38-6. You had the sense this one was already in the books.
Olpe, Chase County also fall in sectional round
And then there were none. The playoff news was not good tonight for area teams. Besides Lebo getting knocked off in two quarters, Olpe (8-3) lost a close one to Centralia in a baseball score of 8-7. After drubbing Uniontown in the first round of the playoffs, the Eagles’ offense only managed 21 points in eight quarters the past two weeks.
And Chase County (9-2), who had an impressive year and kind of seemed destined to be playing on Nov. 26, couldn’t pull out the victory against a dynamic Little River program, losing 48-40.
Little River 20 16 12 0 48
Chase County 14 14 14 0 40
Chase County: M. Budke 28-203-4, B. Griffin 6-76-2.
Chase County: Budke 6-10-82.
Chase County: D. Cauthers 2-33, Griffin 2-24, T. Groh 1-15, C. Kohlmeier 1-10.
