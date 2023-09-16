The 12th-ranked Emporia State football team rolled to a 38-0 win over Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on Saturday night.
Braden Gleason and Chase Ricke split duties at quarterback. Gleason went 17-of-19 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, all going to Jaylen Varner in the first quarter. Ricke took over in the second half and was 14-of-20 through the air for 76 yards and a score to Trendon Collins in the fourth quarter.
Billy Ross Jr. amassed 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 23 carries. Varner hauled in four passes for 119 yards, three of them going the distance. Collins hauled in nine passes for 53 yards.
Chase Rodriguez led the Hornet defense with seven tackles, with one going for a loss of yards.
Emporia State (3-0) returns home to Welch Stadium next Saturday, Sept. 23 to host Central Oklahoma for Family Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.