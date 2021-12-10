The Emporia High boys basketball team shot 53% for the game but Seaman parried with 61% shooting as it spoiled the Spartans’ home opener 72-52 Friday night.
But despite the loss and the score, Spartan head coach Beau Welch said the game was Emporia’s (0-3) best performance of the young season.
“We did a lot of good things tonight,” he said. “I thought we took a lot of big steps in playing harder for longer. Our first two games, I thought we really competed early and then we kind of got hit in the mouth and ... our own lack of experience took over.”
For the third game in a row, the Spartans jumped out to an early lead, this time going up 4-0 in the first 30 seconds when Sheldon Stewart hit a fast-break layup and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Emporia came down with the offensive rebound and Jacob Ortega scored the second-chance points.
But just as in their first two games, the Spartans saw that lead quickly disappear as Seaman (2-1) hit its first five shots and flipped a 4-0 deficit into a 20-8 lead with 1:27 to play in the first quarter.
By halftime, the Vikings led 38-18.
However, instead of packing it in and sleepwalking through the second half, Emporia came out with renewed energy in the third quarter, at one point cutting the lead down to 14 at 49-35 with 2:30 left in that period.
“Those are the steps we’ve got to take,” Welch said. “We’ve got to acknowledge those steps. I thought we did a lot of good things. Obviously, we still have deficiencies, but it’s great to see us going in the right direction.”
When all was said and done, the Spartans had battled the Vikings to a 34-34 tie in the second half.
“I think that’s a good sign of growth for our team, maturity,” Welch said. “We really challenged our guys at halftime because physically, in the first half, we still struggled.”
Ortega led Emporia with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting – including 5 of 5 inside the 3-point line – all while sitting most of the first half after picking up his third foul of the game with 2:02 left in the opening quarter.
“I thought he really gave us energy and a spark early,” Welch said. “He’s doing so many good things for us. I think he probably had the best game of his career tonight and he was in foul trouble for a big part of it. But that’s a huge bright spot for us.”
Emporia went 24 of 45 from the field but just 1 of 9 from the 3-point line and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line. Parker Leeds, who entered the game as the Spartans’ scorer with 16 points per game, put up 12 against Seaman on 5 of 13 shooting. Cooper Rech scored seven and Stewart, River Peters and Josh Rios each added six.
“We said it in the locker room, but we have our best game so far and Parker struggles a little bit offensively and we’re still able to put 52 up,” Welch said.
While Emporia showed great progress against Seaman, there remains plenty of work to be done, particularly on defense. The Vikings shot 25 of 41 from the floor – including 6 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc – as well as 16 of 23 from the free-throw line while pulling down eight offensive rebounds and only turning the ball over nine times.
“There’s some plays that we’ve got to make, we’ve got to get better at,” Welch said. “I can live with 52 points against a team of that caliber. There’s so many plays in that game – offensive rebounds by (Ty) Henry, keeping (Mateo) Hyman out of the lane – there’s so many little things that we have to get better at to take some of those points off the board and be able to get stops.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will return to the court on Tuesday when they host Topeka High. The Trojans are 0-4 this season with blowout losses to Manhattan, Junction City, Shawnee Heights and Topeka West.
Welch said that he wants his team to “keep grinding” on those positive things it showed against Seaman on Friday.
And while Topeka High is limping a bit this season, he said that the Trojans have historically presented a difficult matchup for Emporia, although the Spartans won a pair of 1-point games against Topeka High last year.
“They’re big, that’s the thing,” he said. “It’s amazing what different teams in the league bring and how different teams match up. There’s teams over the years, really good teams, that we play really well against, and sometimes teams that we don’t play that well against. It’s just system, style, and everybody experiences it.”
SEAMAN 72, EMPORIA 52
Seaman (2-1) – 22; 16; 18; 16; – 72
Emporia (0-3) – 12; 6; 19; 15; – 52
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Seaman – Henry 24 (10-12), Hyman 17 (5-8), Bonner 15 (5-10), Wilhelm 8 (2-4), Griess 6 (2-6), Barta 2 (1-1).
Emporia – Ortega 13 (6-7), Leeds 12 (5-13), Rech 7 (3-5), Stewart 6 (3-6), Peters 6 (3-6), Rios 6 (3-5), Hess 2 (1-1).
